Carlos Rodon & wife Ashley can't stop smiling during their recent tropical getaway with family

Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees are poised for a big season ahead of them. After falling in the World Series last season to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rodon and the rest club have been busy plugging away during training camp and Spring Training in order to improve upon last year.

Despite the team's busy schedule, it has not stopped Carlos Rodon and his family from enjoying some quality time in the Florida region. Carlos, his wife Ashley, and their three children Willow, Bo, and Silo took part in a beautiful photoshoot at St. Pete Beach, which sits west of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The adorable and well captured photos were taken by the talented Kirstin Rilee of Kirstin Rilee Photography. The New York Yankees southpaw and his wife Ashley have always used social media to not only shared their love for one another and their family, but also allow their fans and follows with a view into their personal lives.

Ashley and Carlos Rodon have become one of the most beloved couples in Major League Baseball thanks to their work with the The Carlos Rodon Foundation. The non-profit organization which was founded by the former San Francisco Giants ace and his wife Ashley, helps families dealing with infertility issues while raising awareness and funds to help those in need.

The Willow Grant is one of the ways that the foundation helps families in these situations. Families that have dealt with recurrent pregnancy loss are eligibile to apply for the grant this year. It's safe to say that the Rodon family is doing everything they can to use their platform and status to help those who need it.

Ashley shared her support for her husband as the Yankees announced players like Carlos Rodon can grow beards

The New York Yankees have long had a policy regarding players having facial hair, which has draw criticism for years, however, things have changed. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner announced that the team would be changing the policy, something that undoubtedly came to the pleasure of Rodon, who has rocked a beard for the majority of his career.

Ashley even took to social media to celebrate the decision, sharing a post about the Yankees policy change on his story, captioning it was "big day." It will be interesting to see if Rodon not only brings the beard back, but also if it helps him perform better this upcoming season.

