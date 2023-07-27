New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon finally found his rhythm and delivered an outstanding performance against the New York Mets.

This put an end to his rough start with the team. After enduring three challenging outings and facing criticism from fans, Rodon entered Wednesday's game determined to prove himself.

The ovation he received from the fans when he walked off the mound left the $162 million star overwhelmed. After facing initial skepticism, the supportive response from the Yankees faithful undoubtedly boosted Rodon's confidence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He expressed his gratitude to reporters after the game:

"It was nice. It was nice to hear the fans happy with the performance."

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



"It was nice. It was nice to hear the fans happy with the performance" Carlos Rodón shares what it was like to get a standing ovation from the Yankees fans tonight:"It was nice. It was nice to hear the fans happy with the performance" pic.twitter.com/JSv57LdAsK

In a triumphant turnaround, Rodon pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, leading the Yankees to a crucial 3-1 victory against the Mets in front of a sold-out crowd of 46,761.

The atmosphere was electric, and emotions ran high as Rodon successfully navigated through some challenging situations.

Carlos Rodon's recent blow-kiss at fans

New York Yankees Photo Day

Carlos Rodon struggled against the Los Angeles Angels, leading to disappointment from fans who expressed their frustration with boos as he left the field.

While getting booed is never easy for any athlete, it's crucial to handle such situations with composure and professionalism. However, Rodon's response took a defiant twist as he blew a kiss in the direction of the dissatisfied crowd, which was caught on camera.

This obviously did not ingratiate Rodon with the fans and there were some concerns about a potential rift forming. Luckily, with his performance against the Mets, there is a good chance it will all blow over.