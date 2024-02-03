Carlos Santana free agency update: Minnesota Twins to sign star slugger on a one-year deal 

Former Cleveland Indians slugger Carlos Santana has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the deal will see him earn $5.25 million in salary and will carry performance-based incentives.

With the acquisition, the Twins have finally gotten the ball rolling as far as free agency for position players is concerned.

Last season, Carlos Santana, 38, blasted 23 homers during his stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers. However, Santana is no longer the same prime version as when he was with the Indians.

This move comes after the Twins offloaded Jorge Polanco's salary to the Seattle Mariners. The Twins will see Santana play first base/designated hitter for the 2024 season.

Along with Alex Kirilloff, Santana should see more time against the Southpaws, where his numbers are a notch higher. On the other hand, Kirilloff can see off the righties and could share duties at first base.

The one-year contract with the Twins will be beneficial for the club, which is expected to bring in Jose Miranda to fill in for first base in 2025.

A look into Carlos Santana's MLB career

Hailing from Santo Domingo, Carlos Santana signed with the LA Dodgers in 2005. He played on the Dodgers' affiliated minor league teams before heading to the Cleveland Indians in 2008. He made his major league debut on June 11, 2010.

He stayed with the Indians till the 2017 season, during which he averaged .249 and compiling 995 hits, 174 homers, 587 RBIs and 573 runs scored.

His long stint with Cleveland was followed by short stints with the Philadelphia Phillies (2018), Cleveland Indians (2019–2020), Kansas City Royals (2021–2022), Seattle Mariners (2022), Pittsburgh Pirates (2023) and Milwaukee Brewers (2023).

When he returned to the Indians for the 2019 season, he earned his first and only All-Star selection. He batted .281 with 161 hits, 34 home runs, 93 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 158 games.

