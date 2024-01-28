"Cashman has one more move up his sleeve" - NL executive believes Yankees could still add another star to lineup

In a poll conducted among MLB executives to determine which teams still have moves to make, the New York Yankees and Brian Cashman were suggested. Despite the free agent market having thinned down considerably over the past month, there are still several big names available.

Among them is left-handed pitcher Blake Snell and slugger Cody Bellinger. While Snell is the reigning NL Cy Young winner, Bellinger is the NL comeback player of the year.

Snell is a proven starter in the MLB and is coming off an amazing season with the San Diego Padres last year. The Yankees reportedly made him an offer earlier this month, but it was rejected due to differences between the two sides. However, with time running out, the two sides might come to an agreement in the coming days.

Bellinger, meanwhile, is another big name available in the market. The slugger is a former NL MVP and is versatile in defense. Moreover, he has revived his career with the Chicago Cubs over the past year and looks to be back to his best.

When MLB top executives were asked about the possible moves in the coming days, most of them said that the Yankees could make a big move. "Brian Cashman has one more move up his sleeve," said one NL executive.

Yankees named among top suitors for Emmanuel Clase

While the New York Yankees are expected to make a big move before the start of Spring Training, it might well be through a trade rather than the free agent market.

Having missed out on James Paxton earlier in the month, they could look to add some depth in the bullpen. Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is reportedly on their radar.

Having been linked to several MLB closers during the winter but missing out on all of them, New York may well make their big move by trading for Clase instead of splashing in the free agent market.

