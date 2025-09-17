"Catch me if you can" - Cal Raleigh’s partner Hannah melts hearts with sweet reaction to Mariners slugger's 56th HR tying Ken Griffey Jr.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continues to deliver at the plate as the All-Star catcher is making a strong case for a maiden American League MVP title this season.

Cal Raleigh had a memorable outing against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday as the switch-hitter struck two home runs to take his team to a convincing 11-2 win, their 10th on the trot.

Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, reacted to the slugger's home runs in her Instagram stories.

"Go buddy go," Hannah wrote, sharing a graphic of Raleigh's 55th home run.

After the Mariners catcher went deep for his 56th home run of the season, Hannah shared a graphic with the caption:

"Catch me if you can."

The two home runs etched Cal Raleigh's name in the history books as he broke New York Yankees legend Micky Mantle's record of most home runs by a switch-hitter with his 55th homer.

The second home run of the night tied him with Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. for most home runs in a season by a Seattle player.

Cal Raleigh left speechless after history game in Mariners' win over Royals

While Cal Raleigh had a historic outing in the Mariners' win on Tuesday, the All-Star catcher felt overwhelmed after being mentioned in the same sentence with two MLB icons.

"My name shouldn't be in the same sentence with those guys, Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr.," Raleigh said. "I don't really have words for it, I don't really know what to say. I'm sure one day it will set in."

The Mariners catcher also paid tribute to another MLB icon on Tuesday as he wore a custom catcher's gear to celebrate Roberto Clemente Day.

Cal Raleigh has already broken the record for most home runs by a catcher in a season and is just six homers away from tying Yankees captain and MVP candidate Aaron Judge's AL record of 62 home runs.

