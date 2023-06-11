Although utility player Cavan Biggio has never completed a full season for the Toronto Blue Jays, he has been one of the organization's hardest workers. Since 2019, he has been grinding out quality at-bats whenever he has the opportunity.

A former fifth round draft pick, Biggio played in 97 games last season for the Jays. In that time, Biggio slashed .202/.318/.323, hitting 6 home runs and 24 RBIs. While Cavan Biggio is not known as a power hitter, he recently came through for his team in a big way.

On June 11, the Toronto Blue Jays were hosting the Minnesota Twins. After dropping the first two contests of the three-game weekend series, Biggio and his team were keen to come away with at least one victory against the NL Central leaders.

AL strikeouts leader Kevin Gausman had an uncharacteristically messy first inning, surrendering four runs to Minnesota Twins bats. A home run by Donovan Solano and subsequent RBI single by Royce Lewis put the Twins up 6-4 until the 8th inning, when Cavan Biggio stepped up to the plate.

"CLUTCH CAVAN! Next Level!" - Toronto Blue Jays

With runners on first and second, Cavan Biggio hammered Twins' reliever Emilio Pagan's 2-0 delivery, driving the ball 423 feet to right field. Following the come-from behind victory, Toronto Blue Jays fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

For Biggio, the home run represents his second of the season, with his first coming against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024. Comfortable playing just about every corner of the baseball field, Biggio is the son of former MLB star, Craig Biggio.

Although he has competed in 116 games in the MLB over the past three seasons, Biggio's road to the show has not been linnear. Bounced back between the Jays Triple-A several times, fans are happy to see him catching a break.

Although the Jays dropped the series against the Twins, Biggio's home run avoids what would have been an untimely sweep for his team. After winning a critical 4-game series against the Houston Astros last season, the Jays still have a 10.5 game gap between themselves and the top spot in the AL East.

Cavan Biggio has a bright future in the MLB

Now with five seasons of MLB experience, Biggio is demonstrating that he has more than just name recognition to offer. While his team undoubtedly still faces and uphill battle, they could do far worse than to have a player like Cavan Biggio to rely on when they need to.

