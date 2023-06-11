Create

Cavan Biggio comes up big for Toronto Blue Jays with late-inning go-ahead dinger vs Twins: "Siri, play Hero by Nickelback

By Adrian Dorney
Modified Jun 11, 2023 22:00 GMT
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Cavan Biggio was the hero for the Toronto Blue Jays on June 11

Although utility player Cavan Biggio has never completed a full season for the Toronto Blue Jays, he has been one of the organization's hardest workers. Since 2019, he has been grinding out quality at-bats whenever he has the opportunity.

A former fifth round draft pick, Biggio played in 97 games last season for the Jays. In that time, Biggio slashed .202/.318/.323, hitting 6 home runs and 24 RBIs. While Cavan Biggio is not known as a power hitter, he recently came through for his team in a big way.

On June 11, the Toronto Blue Jays were hosting the Minnesota Twins. After dropping the first two contests of the three-game weekend series, Biggio and his team were keen to come away with at least one victory against the NL Central leaders.

AL strikeouts leader Kevin Gausman had an uncharacteristically messy first inning, surrendering four runs to Minnesota Twins bats. A home run by Donovan Solano and subsequent RBI single by Royce Lewis put the Twins up 6-4 until the 8th inning, when Cavan Biggio stepped up to the plate.

CLUTCH CAVAN! #NextLevel https://t.co/ziODsB12KX
"CLUTCH CAVAN! Next Level!" - Toronto Blue Jays

With runners on first and second, Cavan Biggio hammered Twins' reliever Emilio Pagan's 2-0 delivery, driving the ball 423 feet to right field. Following the come-from behind victory, Toronto Blue Jays fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

@BlueJays This moment deserved the HR jacket!
Siri, play Hero by Nickelback twitter.com/bluejays/statu…
@BlueJays Greatest swing in baseball today. So satisfying to watch

For Biggio, the home run represents his second of the season, with his first coming against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024. Comfortable playing just about every corner of the baseball field, Biggio is the son of former MLB star, Craig Biggio.

@BlueJays Let's Go Bluejays! Let's Go Biggio!
@BlueJays I’m never hating or bullying on Cavan ever again
@BlueJays What a great homerun from him.

Although he has competed in 116 games in the MLB over the past three seasons, Biggio's road to the show has not been linnear. Bounced back between the Jays Triple-A several times, fans are happy to see him catching a break.

@BlueJays Must feel great, he's been through alot
@BlueJays If there was any player on that roster that deserves at hot streak he is them!
@BlueJays His time has come…

Although the Jays dropped the series against the Twins, Biggio's home run avoids what would have been an untimely sweep for his team. After winning a critical 4-game series against the Houston Astros last season, the Jays still have a 10.5 game gap between themselves and the top spot in the AL East.

Cavan Biggio has a bright future in the MLB

Now with five seasons of MLB experience, Biggio is demonstrating that he has more than just name recognition to offer. While his team undoubtedly still faces and uphill battle, they could do far worse than to have a player like Cavan Biggio to rely on when they need to.

