Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays has been a reassuring background presence for fans of the team for years. Now, the 28-year old is catapulting himself into a star role.

The son of former MLB star Craig Biggio, Cavan was drafted by the Jays in the 5th round of the 2016 draft out of Notre Dame University in Indiana. With a commanding 6-foot-2 frame, Cavan Biggio drew the interest of scouts for his ability to man virtually every corner of the field.

While the Blue Jays continue to languish in the AL East standings, Biggio has stepped up in a huge way of late. Recently, a Blue Jays fan named Chris Black took to Twitter to share Biggio's huge numbers over the past three weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Black @DownToBlack Cavan Biggio - Last 3 Weeks (Team Rank)



.333 avg (1st)

.415 on-base (1st)

.694 slug (1st)

1.109 ops (1st)

4 HR (t-2nd)

15% chase (2nd) Cavan Biggio - Last 3 Weeks (Team Rank).333 avg (1st).415 on-base (1st).694 slug (1st)1.109 ops (1st)4 HR (t-2nd)15% chase (2nd) https://t.co/albpKh0O6g

"Cavan Biggio - Last 3 Weeks (Team Rank)" - Chris Black

While fans knew that Biggio is becoming an increasingly big part of the Toronto Blue Jays, few knew the extent. Many took to Twitter to commend the Texas-born fielder on his excellent offensive stats.

🍹carter🍲 @carter51528091 With those stats, he's easily one of the most dominant players in the league right now. See my homepage plz @DownToBlack Cavan Biggio is absolutely on fire!With those stats, he's easily one of the most dominant players in the league right now. See my homepage plz @DownToBlack Cavan Biggio is absolutely on fire! 🔥🔥🔥 With those stats, he's easily one of the most dominant players in the league right now. See my homepage plz

Kev @Kev64899261 @DownToBlack Gotta give him some props. He doesn’t complain openly and attempts to make the best of limited playing time. Good for him. I’m more worried about those who gets tons of reps at the plate and still “ haven’t found their swing”. @DownToBlack Gotta give him some props. He doesn’t complain openly and attempts to make the best of limited playing time. Good for him. I’m more worried about those who gets tons of reps at the plate and still “ haven’t found their swing”.

Biggio now has two home runs and four RBIs over the course of his last pair of games. Biggio nearly took the roof off of Rogers Centre in Toronto after a 3-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning saved the Jays from a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins on June 11.

Jays fan @knights1381 @DownToBlack In very limited plate appearances too. Needs to play every day. @DownToBlack In very limited plate appearances too. Needs to play every day.

Eli Langille @LangilleEli @DownToBlack I think what's more encouraging here is that 3 out of the 4 HRs were off fastballs, and all in different parts of the zone @DownToBlack I think what's more encouraging here is that 3 out of the 4 HRs were off fastballs, and all in different parts of the zone

While the Jays still boast the AL hits leader in Bo Bichette, Biggio has outperformed many of the higher-profile names on the club. During the three-week period that Biggio has hit .333, teammates Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman, all of whom are leading All-Star voting in their respective positions.

Kyle🌊 @youngsinatraKG @DownToBlack might as well give him the chance to be in the lineup at least 2 times in a series at this point @DownToBlack might as well give him the chance to be in the lineup at least 2 times in a series at this point

Doug Berry @DougBer47942055 @DownToBlack Doing better than Vladdy and plays 1st base with no problem. @DownToBlack Doing better than Vladdy and plays 1st base with no problem.

Now with a record of 37-31, the Jays find themselves ten games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. They will hope to get back into the win column as they continue their series against the Baltimore Orioles after a 11-6 loss on Tuesday.

Cavan Biggio might hit his way to a big extension come the offseason

Baseball is a game of streaks While Biggio is indeed lighting in up, there will be some big games later in the year that he should save some energy for. Currently on a one-year contract worth $2.8 million, Biggio could be in for a huge extension if he shows his team that they have a reason to keep him around as the team chases their first World Series since 1993.

Poll : 0 votes