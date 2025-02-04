CC Sabathia gives 5-word reaction to being part of 'The Black Aces' days after Hall of Fame induction

Just a couple of weeks ago, CC Sabathia was inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first try. He became eligible and was an overwhelming pick to make it into the Hall of Fame. It was a huge accomplishment for the veteran pitcher.

The Black Aces, which Sabathia is also a part of, are an unofficial fraternity of black pitchers in MLB history who have won at least 20 games in a season. There are 15 members of the club. Only three of them are Hall of Famers now, including Sabathia, Bob Gibson and Ferguson Jenkins.

Sabathia, who officially became the third such member, dropped a five-word reaction:

"This is so surreal, man."

The former New York Yankees ace is shocked that he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer and that his name is now up there alongside legends of the game like Gibson and Jenkins.

CC Sabathia reflects on Hall of Fame nod

CC Sabathia had a dominant career with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers. His Hall of Fame case wasn't rock-solid, but the voters wanted him in regardless.

CC Sabathia made the Hall of Fame (Imagn)

He said *via MLB):

“It means a lot to be in the Hall of Fame, period. But first-ballot, I know what that means as a baseball player. It’s very special.”

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said:

“Throughout his time in pinstripes, he embodied the best of what it means to be a Yankee. I offer my wholehearted congratulations to CC and his family on his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Derek Jeter, who was also a first-ballot Hall of Famer and teammate for several years of Sabathia's, said:

“During my career with the Yankees, I had the honor of playing with so many talented players. No player exemplified a Hall-of-Fame player and person more than CC Sabathia. His career on the field speaks for itself, but it’s his career as a teammate that stands out the most. I look forward to welcoming CC to Cooperstown.”

Jeter and Sabathia were instrumental in what is still the last World Series championship the Yankees have to date, their 2009 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

