"Certainly possible that a move or two happens" - Giants' Farhan Zaidi hints at adding to infield depth after Matt Chapman signing

The San Francisco Giants and Farhan Zaidi made a big splash this offseason by signing All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal. While the Chapman acquisition fills a big hole for the Giants on the infield corners, it doesn't sound like President of Baseball Operations Zaidi is done addressing the infield depth yet.

After officially introducing Chapman, Zaidi hinted at the possibility of additional infield moves down the line.

"We'll explore different things. It's certainly possible that a move or two happens before the end of camp,'' said Zaidi.

After non-tendering versatile infielder Thairo Estrada and losing veteran Brandon Belt to free agency, the Giants entered the offseason with some gaps to fill around the infield dirt. The signing of Matt Chapman solidified third base, but who plays second base and shortstop remains up in the air.

The Giants have some in-house options to man those positions, but none that necessarily inspire confidence as surefire everyday starters at this point. At shortstop, the incumbent is 38-year-old Brandon Crawford coming off a down year. At second base, it could be a competition between youngsters like David Villar, Brett Wisely and Casey Schmitt.

Veteran infielders still available in free agency include former Giants like Donovan Solano, Tommy La Stella and Josh Harrison. Big names like Elvis Andrus and Jean Segura have also been floated as potential trade targets for teams looking to upgrade the middle infield.

Zaidi had commented in 2022 that the group of right-handed Giants hitters is underrated.

"I think the group of right-handed hitters is a little bit underrated in Giants."

Regardless of which direction the Giants go, it seems clear that Farhan Zaidi isn't finished tweaking the infield situation. With the Chapman signing checked off the list, shoring up the keystone combination around him could be the next priority as spring training nears.

Brandon Crawford blames Farhan Zaidi for his SF Giants departure

Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford didn't mince words when asked about his departure from San Francisco. The four-time All-Star bluntly said in an interview with writer Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic:

"Farhan Zaidi is the reason I'm no longer a Giant."

Crawford, who was the 2016 Willie Mac Award winner, felt he had more years left but claims Farhan Zaidi didn't make re-signing him a priority. The 36-year-old is now headed for free agency after 12 seasons and over 1,500 games in a Giants uniform.

