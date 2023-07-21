MLB star Chad Kuhl's wife Amanda is battling breast cancer and this is the reason the veteran starter has been declining contract offers. Kuhl has been available to sign with any team since the Washington Nationals dismissed him on June 26.

Kuhl took to Instagram to explain why he had turned down contract offers since his release in order to stay with his wife Amanda as she fought breast cancer. The right-hander wrote a thank-you note to the Nationals and their supporters.

"While I’ve received offers to continue to play this season I have made the choice for my family to stay in DC area for the time being and have Amanda continue to get the best care possible," he said. "I’ve decided to be with her through the course of chemo and radiation."

Kuhl also mentioned in his post that this is just a pause for him, and he is looking forward to the next time he steps on a major league mound.

"This is just a pause for me and my family, my desire to play and love for the game has never been stronger and I’m looking forward to the next time I step on a major league mound whenever that may be."

Chad Kuhl's wife Amanda also shared the plans on Twitter

The second week of September has been set aside for Amanda Kuhl's final round of chemotherapy, she said on Twitter.

Amanda Kuhl @RealMrsKuhl Also, in case anyone is interested, I scheduled my last batch of chemo appointments today 🥰 last round is the week of Sept 7. Count down to the bell has begun!

This season, Kuhl made 16 appearances for Washington and pitched 38 1/3 innings with an 8.45 earned run average (ERA). He has thrown in seven of the last eight big league seasons, with an 816-frame career ERA of 4.98.

He will turn 31 in September, and once he is able to continue playing, he should attract more minor-league attention.

