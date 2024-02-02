Chad Kuhl makes an emotional return back to professional baseball after wife Amanda's cancer recovery

Chad Kuhl will be back in action and on the mound as he makes his much-awaited return to baseball. This follows a long summer where he suspended his own playing activities to support his wife, Amanda, who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Chad Kuhl has been around in the MLB since 2016. He started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates where he spent five seasons. Kuhl missed the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery and signed with the Rockies for the 2021 season.

Recently he was part of the Washington Nationals roster where he featured for the first half of the 2023 season before he was released. Several teams tried to claim him off waivers but he declined all offers to take time off with his wife.

Amanda and Chad have been childhood sweethearts. The couple got married back in 2019 and have a two-year-old son named Hudson. Amanda is a former Miss Delaware winner and currently the co-executive director of the pageant event.

Early in 2023, Amanda was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed to have a double mastectomy in February. After sixteen rounds of chemotherapy, Amanda's cancer went into remission.

This prompted Kuhl to get back into baseball and he spent most of the second half of last season visiting games in different cities. The Delaware native will be roaring to make it back to the majors after signing a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox.

“So it begins,” said Kuhl before departing for White Sox's Spring Training camp. “We’re excited for another year. We’re excited for a full year.”

Amanda and Chad Kuhl's breast cancer awareness campaign

On the Mother's Day game last year against the New York Mets, the Nationals raised awareness about breast cancer by promoting the “Cancer isn’t Kuhl” campaign. This was an initiative by the couple in an effort to raise donations for cancer charities across the country.

The campaign was initiated with The Previvor and Breast Care Washington DC and has recently partnered with Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Amanda and Chad Kuhl currently reside in Virginia and will need to relocate after his move to Chicago is made official.

