MLB star Chad Pinder, who played for the Oakland Athletics for seven seasons, announced his retirement on Saturday. Pinder just inked a contract with the Atlanta Braves, although he has yet to play for them in an MLB game.

Chad Pinder established a respectable major league career at the age of 31. It's not simple to play in the league for seven seasons.

"I’m told Chad Pinder is retiring after his game with Gwinnett tonight. Such a wonderful person. Never got the playing time to establish himself the way many of us thought he would but always a superb and unselfish team leader. He will be a great manager one day." - Susan Slusser

MLB fans are not at all happy with Pinder's decision to retire and have flooded Twitter with comments such as:

"He could start for Oakland today and put up better numbers than 75% of the team. Crazy he’s hanging it up at 31. Dude never even got his payday." - james

"I still find it hard to believe that at age 31 and with his abilities Pinder couldn't find a job on a Major League team. Just boggles my mind." - Tony Soprano

"I will always swipe right on Pinder!" - Kathi Tran

"Best of luck to a good dude who was with the Red Wings early this season." - Josh Whetzel

Many fans believe that it was unfair for Chad as he never actually received regular playing time.

"Bummer, Chad was a stud with the A's. Wish he would have been given regular playing time. Good luck, Chi!" - Square State Sandlot Podcast

A few also believe that Pinder could have a chance somewhere else because of his excellent abilities.

"Surprised he didn’t get another shot with a big league team. Pinder had some bad injury luck with the A’s but I always thought he’d catch on elsewhere with his versatility and leadership." - Shayna Rubin

Played for a brief period, but Chad Pinder's presence was important for the A's

Pinder played a significant part for Oakland in past seasons, despite the Oakland Athletics' problems in 2023. Between 2016 and 2022, he played in 553 games for the A's. Pinder, who could play second base, third base, and outfield, was by no means a star, but he provided essential flexibility.

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

Pinder had a career offensive slash line of .242/.294/.417 and a .711 OPS. He also contributed 204 runs scored and 62 career home runs. With the Athletics in 2019, he played the most games of his career in a single season. Pinder had a .240/.290/.416 batting line, a .706 OPS, and 13 home runs that season. However, throughout the course of 110 games in 2018, Pinder recorded a career-high 15 home runs while batting .258 with a .769 OPS.

