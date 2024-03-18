Charlie Greene Death: Iconic Miami-Dade South baseball coach passes away aged 94

Legendary junior college baseball coach Charlie Greene has passed away. Per reports, he was 94 and died peacefully at his home with his family near. The Miami-Dade South coach was an icon in the state of Florida and had a prolific career leading the team.

Charlie Greene won an unfathomable amount of games at Dade South. His overall coaching record was an astonishing 935-485 from 1968 to 1996. His longtime rivals, Dade North, were a major baseball program as well.

Steve Hertz, who coached at Dade Downtown/Wolfson, said that Greene bled the rivalry via the Miami Herald:

“Charlie once told me that he would rather paint his house with a tooth brush than go fight the traffic and play at Dade North."

The iconic coach led Dade South to three state titles in 1970, 1978, 1981. Greene was known for his strict coaching style, often having his team compared to the military in how they operated.

Per reports, Charlie Greene was at his home when he died. The cause of death hasn't been explicitly stated, but he was with friends and family when he passed away. He is survived by his wife of 57 years named Pat.

Charlie Greene leaves behind a family and a legacy

He also leaves behind three sons, Charlie Jr., Mick and Chris, as well as four grandchildren: Patrick, Gavin, Shannon and Garrett. Charlie Greene Jr. said:

“My father was a great man who did it the right way. I’m getting calls from all over the world (regarding his father). My dad taught baseball and gave lectures on the game all over Europe, Asia, South America … My dad was a self-made man, born the year the Great Depression started. He impacted lives. Many of his former players came to see him in the final days before he passed.

Greene Jr. spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the rest of his family as they mourn the loss of the legendary Miami Dade baseball coach.

