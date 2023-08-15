Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger, a couple who has captured the hearts of many, recently shared a playful arcade date that left fans swooning.

In an Instagram post shared by Carter, the couple was seen reveling in a fun-filled date in the arcade's gaming area, igniting a wave of affectionate comments from their adoring followers.

The couple's arcade escapade prompted an outpouring of well-wishes, with comments like "Based on the expressions, I'd say (she) won whatever the game was!" and "I hope you guys can have many more date nights here."

Chase Carter's Instagram Post

Their expressions hint at the spirited game that unfolded. Observant fans couldn't help but speculate that based on Chase Carter's reactions, she emerged victorious in the game, with Cody Bellinger taking the role of the good-natured loser.

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter's relationship

The Chicago Cubs player successfully proposed to his girlfriend, Chase Carter, to marry him in June.

Fans of sports and entertainment have taken notice of the dynamic duo of Carter and Bellinger, a well-known MLB player.

The couple announced their pregnancy in July 2021, and on Nov. 30, 2021, Caiden Carter Bellinger, their first child, entered the world.

On April 28, Carter gave birth to Cy Carter Bellinger, their second daughter, and their story took an unexpected turn. Cy's arrival was bittersweet for the couple because they learned she was a twin, but her identical twin died soon after birth. At 11:12 p.m., she arrived, weighing 8.6 pounds and standing 21.5 inches tall.