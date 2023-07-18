Chase Carter and MLB ace Cody Bellinger are not only celebrating their anniversary but also a recent engagement, which marks a significant milestone in their relationship.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly three years, took to social media to express their love and joy.

Carter posted a touching message to her Instagram story, saying,

"Happy anniversary, babe, I love you!"

In June 2023, the Los Angeles Dodgers star got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Chase Carter, who happily accepted his romantic gesture.

The couple's engagement has been met with excitement and well-wishes from fans and followers.

Carter, a successful model, and Bellinger, a renowned MLB player, have been a dynamic duo, capturing the attention of both sports and entertainment enthusiasts. Their love story serves as a testament to their strong bond and commitment.

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter's Journey through Parenthood

Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger, the power couple who captured the hearts of their fans, have recently experienced both joy and sorrow in their journey as parents.

After announcing their pregnancy in July 2021, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, into the world on November 30, 2021. The arrival of their precious baby girl marked a new chapter of love and happiness for the couple.

However, their story took an unexpected turn on April 28, 2023, when Chase gave birth to their second daughter, Cy Carter Bellinger. The arrival of Cy was bittersweet as the couple discovered she was a twin, but tragically, her twin did not survive.

The loss of their other baby occurred immediately after birth, an unforeseen and heartbreaking moment for Chase and Cody.

Despite the devastating loss, the couple feels incredibly blessed that Cy survived and is healthy. She arrived at 11:12 PM, weighing 8.6 lbs and measuring 21.5 inches. Cody, the proud father, even caught his daughter during the delivery.

In the midst of their joy and grief, Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger exemplify strength and resilience. They have chosen to embrace the blessing of their surviving daughter while grieving the loss of their other baby.

