Chase Silseth Injury Update: Angels manager shares latest on right-hander's condition following scary blow to head 

Chase Silseth suffered a scary head injury recently. While pitching against the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Angels flame-thrower was struck in the head with a baseball and collapsed to the ground in pain.

He was sent to the hospital, where it appears he avoided serious injury. Chase Silseth was talking and awake, and doctors believe he will be okay.

Angels manager Phil Nevin said via ESPN:

"He was talking the whole time. He was more wondering if he covered the right base. Not to make light of it, it was a scary moment for sure. But he was talking and alert so that part was good."

Catcher Logan O'Hoppe, who started the play, said:

"As far as what I was thinking, I saw him breaking ... and threw the ball to first. I heard he's doing OK. It's a tough thing to see."

Fortunately, any serious injury appears to have been avoided.

What happened to Chase Silseth?

Chase Silseth was involved in one of the strangest and most dangerous plays in baseball this year. While pitching vs the Mets, his catcher caught Jeff McNeil running to second, where another runner already was.

He threw to first, and the first baseman threw over to third to get Francisco Lindor. However, Silseth was running over to third to try and back up the play and was nailed in the back of the head.

The pitcher took a few steps before collapsing and holding his head. He was in a lot of pain on the ground and had to be removed.