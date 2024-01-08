"Chelsea is hoping to meet Taylor Swift": Dodgers star Freddie Freeman reveals wife Chelsea's Golden Globes wish involving pop icon

The 2024 Golden Globes culminated last night, and amongst the stars was Dodgers ace Freddie Freeman with his wife, Chelsea. Freeman has produced yet again a top-three NL MVP finish season in 2023, with his clutch hits coming in big for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A video uploaded on the official Twitter account of the LA Dodgers showed Freeman getting ready for the Golden Globes Award function.

In an internet video, Freeman expressed his excitement about going to the 2024 Golden Globes to support the film business and spend a night on the town with Chelsea.

He also revealed the reason behind his wife's fascination with pop icon Taylor Swift:

"I would assume Chelsea is hoping to meet Taylor Swift becasue she loves Taylor."

Chelsea Freeman was also interviewed while getting ready for the Golden Globes.

She said,

"We are going to the Golden Globes for the first time ever, so I'm super excited."

Jo Koy hosted the awards; America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and Oprah Winfrey were among the other presenters. The Golden Globe winners were given a newly designed trophy. Oppenheimer, a movie directed by Christopher Nolan, dominated the 81st Golden Globes, while Succession, a TV drama series, topped the TV program honors categories.

Members of the Dodgers social media staff took pictures of the Freemans at "Hollywood's biggest party." Chelsea Freeman praised the award show for its work.

"They’re entertainers that make you happy with their work. They’re unbelievable at their work, so just kind of to see them in their element and you know, see their success tonight. It’s going to be fun to watch" - Chelsea Freeman on the 2024 Golden Globes

Freddie Freeman will hope to win it with the Dodgers after LA signs star OF Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year deal

Teoscar Hernandez, an outfielder, has signed a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers. Hernandez will only receive $15 million of that compensation this year. The other amount is postponed and will be paid out in installments between 2030 and 39.

"Shohei, Glasnow, Yamamoto, and now Teoscar Hernández! Harold and Matty V discuss the Dodgers' reported deal with the right-handed slugger on MLB Hot Stove" - MLBNetwork

Republik Sports is Hernandez's agent, and the deal will formally go into effect once Hernandez passes a physical examination. Hernandez adds firepower to a lineup with talents like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and more.

