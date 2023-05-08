St. Louis Cardinals slugger Willson Contreras, formerly of the Chicago Cubs, is making his first trip back to his former Wrigley Field home after switching sides in one of the biggest rivalries in baseball.

Recently demoted from his position as the starting catcher for the worst team in the National League, Contreras took a lighter tone regarding Chicago fans on Monday than he did about the Cubs organization upon leaving for St. Louis last winter.

He told reporters:

"Even though I'm weating a different uniform, that doesn't mean I don't love them."

Contreras likely offered these words as an olive branch in order to hopefully stave off a deluge of boos from the fans that once cheered him before he turned traitor.

If the online reaction portends what Willson Contreras will face upon being announced with the team opposing the Chicago Cubs, that olive branch is going to get snapped across a knee.

After agreeing to his five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals after seven seasons with the Cubs, Contreras directed several harsh comments towards his former team.

During his introductory press conference, and in interviews afterward, Willson Contreras jabbed several barbs towards the Chicago Cubs. He called the Cardinals a "better organization" and that he wanted to be part of "a team that's always looking forward to win."

Never mind that he landed a World Series championship ring in his rookie season with the Cubs in 2016.

Fast-forward to early May, and Willson Contreras has been relegated to designated hitter duty after being deemed unable to handle catching duties for the horrific Cardinals starting staff.

St. Louis enters its three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with the worst record in the NL at 11-24, nine games out of first place in the NL Central Division. Conversely, the Cubs are 17-17, 2.5 games out of first.

For whatever Contreras said in the Wrigley Field dugout Monday afternoon, the internet is written in ink. No Cubs fan will ever forget the words he uttered about his former team last winter.

Willson Contreras a three-time All-Star for Chicago Cubs

Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs acknowledges the crowd

For his seven-year stay at Wrigley Field, Contreras hit 117 home runs with 365 RBI and a .256 batting average. He was named to three All-Star teams and drove in a run in the Cubs' 2016 World Series-clinching Game 7 win against the Cleveland Guardians.

