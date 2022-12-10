Chicago Cubs fans angered by Willson Contreras’ comments at first press conference with St. Louis Cardinals: “Loser a** catcher”, “Full heel turn”

Willson Contreras signing with the St. Louis Cardinals was a nightmare scenario that no Chicago Cubs fan wanted to think about. On the flip side, many Cardinals fans could not think of a better successor to the retired Yadier Molina than the Cubs free agent.
Those worlds collided this week when Contreras agreed to a five-year contract with the Cubs' most hated rivals earlier this week.
The deal, reported to be worth $87.5 million, became official Friday when Contreras signed his new contract and was introduced to the media wearing Cardinal red.
“I said to myself ‘I would like to be a part of something like that. A team that’s always looking forward to win.’” - Willson Contreras
Contreras wasted no time in twisting the knife into his former team, making a number of comments regarding his new place in the rivalry that would have been considered traitorous just a couple of months ago.
"I'm thankful for the Cubs. I'm thankful for their fans. But now, I'm looking forward to beating the Chicago Cubs. It's part of the game. It's part of the business. I'm going to do everything I can to help the Cardinals win," Contreras said.
The 30-year-old Contreras, who was part of the 2016 Cubs' World Series Champion team -- the first Cubs team to win the Fall Classic since 1908 -- wasted no time in rubbing it in during his first appearance in a Cardinals uniform. He admitted to daydreaming about playing for St. Louis, a team with 11 World Series titles to their credit, with a month remaining in his time with the Cubs.
Needless to say, Willson Contreras' inaugural comments as a member of the enemy have not sat well with the Cubs Nation.
However, there was much merry-making from Cardinals fans, who saw Conteras' signing as the latest chapter in their book of dominance over their Chicago rivals.
The Cubs were heavily reported to be trying to deal Contreras prior to last season's trade deadline, but did not find a swap to their liking. After playing out the final two months of his contract, Chicago made no effort to re-sign him this offseason. Some fans took aim at the Cubs organization's commitment to winning.
One fan took a rather philosophical approach to the day's event.
A fan from the Houston Astros, a team that was reportedly also considering signing Contreras, took pity on the Chicago faithful.
Willson Contreras a three-time All-Star for Cubs
For his seven-year stay at Wrigley Field, Contreras hit 117 home runs with 365 RBI and a .256 batting average. He was named to three All-Star teams and drove in a run in the Cubs' 2016 World Series-clinching Game 7 win against the Cleveland Indians.