Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner hit a walk-off RBI single to lift his team to a 3-2, 10-inning victory over the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field on Monday evening.

Hoerner's hit drove home pinch-runner Nick Madrigal from third base with the winning run after Madrigal, installed at second base as the extra-innings "ghost runner", previously stole third base to set up his victorious jog home.

A fifth-year veteran, Hoerner opened the 2023 season as the team's undisputed starting second baseman for the first time since the Cubs acquired shortstop Dansby Swanson via free agency this past off-season. Hoerner told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was elated to get the game-winning hit.

"I was just so happy. What a special thing to experience."

Chicago Cubs fans were elated as well. The team held a 2-1 lead into the top of the ninth inning before closer Michael Fulmer blew a save by allowing a game-tying home run to Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic. The game went into the 10th innings after the Cubs went quietly in the bottom of the ninth.

Hoerner had a great night at the plate overall. He went 3-for-5 in the contest, logging a stolen base in addition to his game-winning RBI. So far this season, he is hitting .341 out of the leadoff spot for the Cubs.

Fulmer's inability to hold the lead in the ninth inning handed the Chicago Cubs' starting pitcher Drew Smyly a no-decision in the game despite his highly effective night off the mound. Smyly went five innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out seven.

Furthermore, three relievers teamed up to hold the Mariners scoreless before Kelenic's solo homer in the ninth.

Keegan Thompson recovered from a shaky start to the top of the 10th inning to emerge unscathed, despite walking two batters to earn the win after Hoerner ended the game in the bottom half of the frame.

A ten inning walkoff in 2:38.



Great pitching, good defense, timely hitting.



Let’s keep it going. @Cubs That W was fun to watch.A ten inning walkoff in 2:38.Great pitching, good defense, timely hitting.Let’s keep it going. @Cubs That W was fun to watch.A ten inning walkoff in 2:38.Great pitching, good defense, timely hitting.Let’s keep it going.

Nico Hoerner recently had his Cubs contract extended through the 2026 season. He is making $2.53 million this year before his new three-year, $35 million contract kicks in from the 2024 campaign.

Nico Hoerner was Chicago Cubs' utility man until 2023

Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs tosses the baseball to second base

Hoerner played himself into the Cubs' future plans last season after seeing time at shortstop, third base, and designated hitter over a career-high 135 games last season. He is a .278 lifetime hitter over 255 big-league games entering Monday.

