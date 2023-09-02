The Chicago Cubs paid their tribute to Jimmy Buffett in their latest social media post. Jimmy was a well-known artist in the American music industry, who was also a Cubs fan, died on Friday, September 1. Jimmy, who was 76 years old when he died, was also a prominent businessman.

A statement issued on the official website of the singer cum entrepreneur read, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The Chicago Cubs sent their sympathies to the family and friends of the singer, “The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans.”

In the latest post, shared by Chicago Cubs on one of their social media handles, they were seen remembering the Margaritaville singer. The post read, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett.”

Back in September 2005, Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs, witnessed its first ever concert played by Jimmy. The post shared by Cubs also talked about the fact that Jimmy launched Wrigley Field as a concert site to the world through his show, “Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue.”

Jimmy Buffet had an attachment to Chicago and loved to spend time in the city. “So meeting all those people in Chicago was a renaissance for me. I gravitated towards that. I found my place,” Jimmy told a leading publisher.

After his first-ever concert at Wrigley Field in 2005, Jimmy promised to visit the ballpark again when the Cubs would seal a World Series. As a result, Jimmy Buffett performed live with his band at the venue after the Cubs sealed the World Series in 2016.