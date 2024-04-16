Chicago Cubs News: Michael Busch ties franchise record with five homers in five consecutive games 

Chicago Cubs rising star, Michael Busch, tied the team record for home runs in consecutive years, a feat that will go down in team history. Busch hit a solo home run in the second inning of Monday night’s game in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was his fifth straight game with a home run. This impressive streak ties him with notable Cubs legends like Christopher Morel, Sammy Sosa, Ryne Sandberg, and Hack Wilson.

Busch’s amazing accomplishment not only shows his growing skills as a power hitter, but it also proves that he could become one of the Cubs’ most important players in the future. The first baseman’s home run gave the Cubs an early lead, setting the tone for the ongoing game at Chase Field.

The record-setting homer went over the wall at right-center field during his first at-bat of the game at the top of the second inning, proving that he is gaining more confidence with every at-bat. This streak has injected the Chicago Cubs with much-needed energy as they move through the early part of the season.

Michael Busch could break the team record with another home run in Arizona on Tuesday.

As the Cubs continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, all eyes will remain on Busch to see if he can break the record and set a new franchise milestone. A potential sixth consecutive game with a homer would not only break the Cubs’ record but also inch him closer to the MLB record of eight consecutive games, shared by Dale Long, Don Mattingly, and Ken Griffey Jr.

Busch’s accomplishment comes at a very important time for the Cubs, who want to gain steam and become National League contenders. His performance so far this season has been good, and it could be a positive sign of his contribution to the team in the future. As the young first baseman continues to develop and refine his skills, the Cubs might just have found a new hero to lead them forward.

