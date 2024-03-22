Chicago Cubs News: Rotation set for season opener with Wicks and Assad In, Smyly goes to the bullpen

The Chicago Cubs have decided on their starting lineup for the 2024 season. Veteran Drew Smyly will move to the bullpen, and left-handers Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad will start. The statement, issued by manager Craig Counsell, signaled a major reorganization of the team’s pitching plans only one week before Opening Day at Wrigley Field.

Wicks, one of the Cubs’ top pitching prospects, impressed during his brief stay in the majors, showing promise with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts. Wicks has shown good command on the mound despite a low strikeout rate this spring, which has earned him a position in the rotation to begin the season.

Assad, a versatile arm with a 3.06 ERA in 147 innings, has played a variety of roles for the Chicago Cubs over the past two years with a respectable track record. His success has mostly come from his ability to induce ground balls and restrict hard contact, which makes him a dependable member of the Cubs starting rotation.

Smyly, who had a 5.62 ERA as a starter in 2023, will move into a bullpen position for the upcoming season. Smyly was a poor starter, but he showed promise as a reliever with 18 appearances in the bullpen and a 2.51 ERA. His starting background may come in handy as a situational lefty or in multi-inning relief roles.

The Cubs’ choice to prioritize homegrown talent in their rotation reflects a shift in organizational strategy that places more emphasis on developing local arms than on signing free agents. The Cubs are looking to improve their pitching staff and stay competitive in the NL Central division. Pitchers like Wicks and Assad will lead the charge.

As the Cubs gear up for the 2024 MLB season, the addition of Wicks and Assad to the rotation brings a hopeful sense of excitement as fans look forward for success in the coming season. The Cubs are ready to make a statement, as they have a mix of talented youngsters and experienced pros.

