Chicago Cubs security personnel released from hospital after encountering 'foreign substance', authorities continue investigation near Wrigley Field

A Chicago Cubs employee had an allergic reaction after they came in contact with an unknown substance in the team's mail at their office. The security personnel had to be taken to the hospital for minor tests as a result of coming in contact with the substance.

The Chicago police were informed in the afternoon on Tuesday that an unfamiliar substance was delivered to the Cubs' adminstrative office just west of their home ground, the Wrigley Field. They arrived at the scene around 2.45 pm and a Level 1 Hazmat situation was underway.

Chicago Cubs spokesperson Julian Green gave a statement on behalf of the team after the incident took place. He spoke about the hazmat situation and also gave an update about the employee who had to be transfered to the hospital.

"This afternoon, a member of our security team detected a foreign substance that was contained in a small package delivered to our offices at 1101 West Waveland. We immediately notified authorities which prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response that is still in progress.

"The employee had an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released," Green said in an email.

Chicago Cubs employee released from the hospital after brief tests

As per the Chicago police, the security personnel at the office had to be transferred to the Illinois Masonic Hospital immediately after the substance check. After few tests and brief assessments of the 'allergic reaction' the employee was released.

Apart from the Chicago police, the Fire Department, the Postal Inspection Service and the FBI were also at the sight. As per the Cubs they weren't asked to evacuate the building or to take shelter in any particular room of the building. Investigation is still ongoing and the Chicago PD are yet to recognise the substance that was sent via mail.