Chicago Cubs set to miss pitcher Michael Fulmer for all of 2024 after hurler gets elbow surgery

The Chicago Cubs will not have pitcher Michael Fulmer at all during the 2024 season. The flamethrower will be on Injured List the entire time in all likelihood after elbow surgery he just had.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The Cubs announce Michael Fulmer is likely to miss all of 2024 after having surgery on his elbow."

This surgery comes at a terrible time for the 30-year-old pitcher. He is set to become a free agent after this season, one he now won't throw in. Michael Fulmer signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season, and it may be his only season there.

The former Detroit Tigers pitcher posted a 4.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB in 57 innings before a forearm injury ended his season prematurely.

Injury derails Michael Fulmer ahead of free agency

A contract year can be make or break for any MLB player. They can play like Aaron Judge and earn a stunning deal, or they can struggle and have to take a small, prove-it deal much like the Cubs gave Cody Bellinger last offseason.

It's even worse when a player cannot play at all. If they can't play, they are damaged goods, which decrease their value. It's probably worse than playing poorly, as it doesn't give them a chance to improve their status at all.

That's the case for Michael Fulmer in all likelihood. There's no guarantee yet, but it does not look as if he will be able to throw a single pitch in 2024. He will enter free agency with a 2023 inning being the last one he had.

That's terrible timing for the former top prospect who was trying to turn his career around. He was decent for the Cubs in 2023, posting 0.4 fWAR in 58 games. If he could've improved in 2024, he might have earned a very good contract. That's going to be very difficult to do now.