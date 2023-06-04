David Ross was blasted on social media by fans for choosing a below par lineup in the game against the San Diego Padres. The Chicago Cubs suffered a blowout loss where the Padres scored six runs. Most of the batting lineup for Chicago had no answers as they managed only two hits in the game.

Yu Darvish starting for the Padres got seven innings in for his fourth win of the season. The foreign recruit managed nine strikeouts and conceded just two hits and a walk. Nick Martinez and Brent Honeywell relieved in relative ease as they added three more strikeouts from the seven at-bats in the last two innings.

The two singles that the Cubs managed off Darvish came in the third and seventh. On the top of the third, Miles Mastrobuoni reached base off a fielding error. In the seventh, Dansby Swanson also struck an infield single to reach base.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Cubs fans were hot on David Ross' heels as they questioned the batting lineup he had selected for the game. Fans questioned the exclusion of Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom as they are bonafide players who could have made an impact.

Here are a few reactions from the Twiteratti:

Joe DiGiacomo @Joeyd51 #FireJed I’m so tired of these uncompetitive lineups David Ross trots out there. Games are lost before they are played with him managing the team. If he doesn’t think Morel and Wisdom are everyday players, why are they on the team? #FireRoss I’m so tired of these uncompetitive lineups David Ross trots out there. Games are lost before they are played with him managing the team. If he doesn’t think Morel and Wisdom are everyday players, why are they on the team? #FireRoss #FireJed

Braedyn @BraedynMartine1 @Cubs AVERAGE DAVID ROSS DISASTER GET THIS DUDE OUT @Cubs AVERAGE DAVID ROSS DISASTER GET THIS DUDE OUT https://t.co/HVxODMpFP4

Uncle Jeff @ebsoftball Tonight is the second time this week that David Ross has gone with a lineup featuring Mastrobuoni leading off with Ríos and Barnhart also in the lineup.



Through 16 innings, the Cubs have 1 run on 5 hits.



The hits: 1B, 1B, IF 1B, IF 1B, IF 1B



The run: IF 1B, E5, F8, Sac Fly Tonight is the second time this week that David Ross has gone with a lineup featuring Mastrobuoni leading off with Ríos and Barnhart also in the lineup. Through 16 innings, the Cubs have 1 run on 5 hits. The hits: 1B, 1B, IF 1B, IF 1B, IF 1BThe run: IF 1B, E5, F8, Sac Fly

SirRipley @WetRipley911 What in the world in this lineup... David Ross wyd- What in the world in this lineup... David Ross wyd- https://t.co/fPtz0Rxawt

ZAN @ZANmadden Find someone who loves you as much as David Ross loves overusing terrible bench players. Find someone who loves you as much as David Ross loves overusing terrible bench players.

Mort @McGruff_MD David Ross putting Miles Mastrobuoni in the lead off spot is Ross begging to be fired, right? David Ross putting Miles Mastrobuoni in the lead off spot is Ross begging to be fired, right?

CubWin @CubWin @thekapman David Ross has no clue how to put a lineup together. It’s embarrassing. @thekapman David Ross has no clue how to put a lineup together. It’s embarrassing.

Hippo Vaughn @HippoVaughn Is David Ross the reason this team is bad? No



Does he make brain-numbingly bad lineup and bullpen decisions? Yes Is David Ross the reason this team is bad? NoDoes he make brain-numbingly bad lineup and bullpen decisions? Yes

Kevin Takeda @KevinTaked64246 Why would David Ross care about benching Morel/ Gomes/ Wisdom if they’re righties if the lefties hitting >.185 can’t hit at all? Why would David Ross care about benching Morel/ Gomes/ Wisdom if they’re righties if the lefties hitting >.185 can’t hit at all?

David Ross' managerial spell at the Chicago Cubs

David Ross had a quick transition from being a player in the Chicago Cubs roster that led them to a historic World Series win, to being the team's manager. Ross became the oldest player to hit a home run in the 2016 World Series game 7.

After announcing retirement post that very game, Ross was hired as a special assistant by the team. After four years in that role, he was hired by the top brass of the franchise to takeover from Joe Maddon as the skipper. So far he has fared below par with 199-231 record. Much has to change if David Ross has to lead his team into a postseaon appearance.

Poll : 0 votes