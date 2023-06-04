David Ross was blasted on social media by fans for choosing a below par lineup in the game against the San Diego Padres. The Chicago Cubs suffered a blowout loss where the Padres scored six runs. Most of the batting lineup for Chicago had no answers as they managed only two hits in the game.
Yu Darvish starting for the Padres got seven innings in for his fourth win of the season. The foreign recruit managed nine strikeouts and conceded just two hits and a walk. Nick Martinez and Brent Honeywell relieved in relative ease as they added three more strikeouts from the seven at-bats in the last two innings.
The two singles that the Cubs managed off Darvish came in the third and seventh. On the top of the third, Miles Mastrobuoni reached base off a fielding error. In the seventh, Dansby Swanson also struck an infield single to reach base.
Chicago Cubs fans were hot on David Ross' heels as they questioned the batting lineup he had selected for the game. Fans questioned the exclusion of Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom as they are bonafide players who could have made an impact.
Here are a few reactions from the Twiteratti:
David Ross' managerial spell at the Chicago Cubs
David Ross had a quick transition from being a player in the Chicago Cubs roster that led them to a historic World Series win, to being the team's manager. Ross became the oldest player to hit a home run in the 2016 World Series game 7.
After announcing retirement post that very game, Ross was hired as a special assistant by the team. After four years in that role, he was hired by the top brass of the franchise to takeover from Joe Maddon as the skipper. So far he has fared below par with 199-231 record. Much has to change if David Ross has to lead his team into a postseaon appearance.