"They gave me 2 game suspension and 10k fine" - Chicago White Sox All-Star outfielder Tim Anderson to miss start of season over altercation in September 2021

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson was taken by surprise today when he was informed by the MLB that he will be suspended for the first two regular season games of the year and fined $10,000 for his actions during a scuffle. Tim Anderson made contact with an umpire during a bench-clearing shoving match that occurrred in a late-season matchup with the Detroit Tigers in September 2021.

While the league often comes under fire for the lack of consistency in punishment rulings, they have always strived to shield their officials. The umpires have a difficult job to do, and it is important for the sake of the game that they feel protected by the MLB. This suspension and fine to one of the best players on the Chicago White Sox sends a clear message across the league.

A video of the altercation that led to Tim Anderson's suspension was posted by Jomboy Media on Twitter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Tim Anderson has been fined $10K and suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season for pushing an umpire during this scuffle last September Tim Anderson has been fined $10K and suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season for pushing an umpire during this scuffle last September https://t.co/eJnHwPuEru

"Tim Anderson has been fined $10K and suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season for pushing an umpire during this scuffle last September" - @ Jomboy Media

How losing Tim Anderson impacts the Chicago White Sox

Anderson won't be with the White Sox to start the season

Coincidentally, the Chicago White Sox will play the same team they were playing when the altercation occurred, the Detroit Tigers, to start their 2022 season. Every team wants to win the opening series of the year. Without their star player and his career .286 batting average, that task becomes all the more difficult for the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit-based teams are not usually on the right side of lucky breaks. They hope to take advantage on April 8. This is especially fortunate for the Tigers, as the All-Star outfielder seems to play his best against them, hitting a statline of .342/.381/.512 and 12 home runs against Detroit, making them even more thankful that he won't be available to start the season.

Tim Anderson himself took to Twitter to report his suspension, with a tone of frustration.

Seven @TimAnderson7 They gave me 2 game suspension and 10k fine …. They gave me 2 game suspension and 10k fine ….

"They gave me 2 game suspension and 10k fine …." - @ Seven (Tim Anderson)

While it's frustrating for Anderson to be suspended the first two games for making contact with an official, it could prove more frustrating to the Chicago White Sox if they stumble coming out of the gate into the 2022 season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt