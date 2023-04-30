Chicago White Sox have none but themselves to blame after their horrifying loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the third game of the series. In a disappointing 12-3 loss, the White Sox allowed ten runs the seventh inning that allowed the Rays to complete a comeback from a 0-3 deficit.

Chicago's tenth straight loss is a franchise record as they slip further away from postseason contention. The Tampa Bay Rays rallied on to protect their league best 23-5 record.

The Chicago White Sox would rue the loss further as they gave away a crucial lead and let down their starter, Lance Lynn, who took a no-hitter game into the seventh innings. His no-hitter was spoiled by Wander Franco's leadoff homer. What followed were eight more hits for the Rays as they took advantage of a weakened bullpen after Lynn's exit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lance Lynn's two walks and ten K's were further undone as Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe piled on with homers towards the end of the innings. The White Sox lineup was unable to counter as Tampa Bay closed out the game.

Fans were visibly upset on social media as they took out their frustration on the team's management. Their onfield chants of "Sell the team" were also converted to tweets by them.

Aimee @newsgalsupreme @whitesox Are they ever going to win again this season? @whitesox Are they ever going to win again this season?

tonio @ANTONIOEESPARZA @whitesox Players are literally quitting mid game. Some organization Jerry and Hahn have built! @whitesox Players are literally quitting mid game. Some organization Jerry and Hahn have built!

Eloy @EloyGarcia84 @whitesox They didn’t even tweet the word Final. They just said fuck it, post the pic. @whitesox They didn’t even tweet the word Final. They just said fuck it, post the pic.

Mike @ChiSoxFanMike @whitesox I am sorry social media intern that you have to take the wrath of this fanbase. It isn’t your fault @whitesox I am sorry social media intern that you have to take the wrath of this fanbase. It isn’t your fault

🦅DannyBoy🦅 @TrumpCard79 @whitesox Someone will be fired Monday but that will be too late and shows the firing is for optics. There is zero accountability from this franchise. @whitesox Someone will be fired Monday but that will be too late and shows the firing is for optics. There is zero accountability from this franchise.

Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn disappointed with a loss despite stretching no-hitter

Lance Lynn didn't realize he was on his way to a no-hitter until after the game as he talked about it in a post-game interview. He went onto say that regardless of the effort he gave in, he was majorly dismayed as he had a loss against him because of the horrible seventh inning.

“I had a no-hitter? I’m serious,” Lynn said. “I know I got a loss tonight, so it doesn’t (expletive) matter.”

The Chicago White Sox have the worst record in the AL West along with the Kansas City Royals. They have one more game to avoid a series sweep against the much fancied Tampa Bay Rays.

Poll : 0 votes