Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks took another step on the comeback trail from cancer by striking out four batters in an extended Spring Training game in Arizona on Friday.

The team announced the news via Twitter, along with an image of Hendriks bringing the gas off the mound in his trademark manner.

Liam Hendriks strikes out FOUR! Meanwhile in Arizona...

In January, Liam Hendriks announced that he was commencing treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. On April 20, he updated well-wishers with the news that he was rid of cancer and ready to get back to the ballpark. The update came with a round of unanimous joy from Chicago White Sox fans, as did Friday's show of mound dominance.

Blackout Show @BlackOutShowCHI @whitesox Way to Close Out Cancer, Liam! Blessing to see you on the mound again @whitesox Way to Close Out Cancer, Liam! Blessing to see you on the mound again🔥⚾️

GoSoxGo @GoBlackSoxGo @whitesox My daughter has the Biggest crush on Liam and she is giddy with joy and his progress @whitesox My daughter has the Biggest crush on Liam and she is giddy with joy and his progress

The Chicago White Sox have said that the team will not rush Liam Hendriks back to the team until he is ready. However, the closer, who logged an American League-best 38 saves in 2021 and 37 in 2022, was at the team's Spring Training facility in Arizona and reportedly threw a few bullpen sessions quickly after his cancer-free announcement.

Chicago teammate Lance Lynn was later quoted as saying that Hendriks expected to return to the field in May. However, the team was hopeful for a June debut as good news about his progress continued to stream in.

But Friday's four-strikeout announcement makes the possibility of a May return seemingly more realistic.

NoeG @19Metal88 @whitesox Liam back out doing his thing! Best moment of the season right here. @whitesox Liam back out doing his thing! Best moment of the season right here.

Devin Braden @braden_devin @whitesox Him being back is the exact spark this team needs @whitesox Him being back is the exact spark this team needs

With the Chicago White Sox nearing the worst record in the majors at 7-20, there's a possibility that when Liam Hendriks returns, he may not be with the team for long.

If Hendriks returns to form upon his return to Chicago, a closer of his ability may bring a king's ransom at the trade deadline.

tonio @ANTONIOEESPARZA @whitesox The only positive thing about the Sox’s this year. You should trade him, he doesn’t deserve poverty. @whitesox The only positive thing about the Sox’s this year. You should trade him, he doesn’t deserve poverty.

At least one Chicago White Sox fan was still concerned for Liam Hendrik's health. Not so much from cancer, but from heat stroke, for wearing black in the middle of the Arizona afternoon. For the record, it hit 94 degrees in Phoenix on Friday.

Liam Hendriks bounced around before stardom with Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendriks started for a time with the Kansas City Royals

It took eight years of trial and error before Hendriks became an All-Star closer. He was used as a starter for the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals before the Toronto Blue Jays moved him to the bullpen in 2014.

His numbers continued to improve with Toronto and the Oakland Athletics, who continued to use him largely out of the bullpen through 2018.

It wasn't until 2019 that Hendriks rose to the role of closer. He saved 25 games that season and earned his first All-Star Game nod.

On January 11, 2021, Hendriks signed a three-year, $54 million free-agent contract with the White Sox. Now, at the age of 34, he looks to return to his role as one of the top closers in all of baseball.

