Outfielder Luis Robert, the Chicago White Sox's lone representative in this year's All-Star Game, will not participate in the contest.

The White Sox announced that Robert picked up a right calf injury while participating in the MLB Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday.

During the first round of Monday's Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight's All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts…

Luis Robert complained of tightness in his right calf during the first round of the derby, where he beat Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles 28-22. However, Robert fell to Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays 35-22 in the second round.

The White Sox said that Robert is currently day-to-day after undergoing an MRI in Seattle. He will be re-eveluated before Friday's re-start to the MLB season.

It's already been a nightmarish season for the White Sox, with the team entering the second half of the 2023 campaign at 38-54. Chicago is still just eight games out of first place in the moribund American League Central, but most expect the team to hold a fire sale before the trade deadline at the end of the month.

Luis Robert was likely to be one of the few players on the team's roster to not be on the trading block.

On the season, Luis Robert is hitting .271 with 26 home runs and 51 RBIs. He is one of the few White Sox players to be performing anywhere near expectations this season. The fourth-year player out of Cuba is a lifetime .284 hitter with 62 homers and 181 RBIs.

Robert is on track to play the most games in his MLB career, as injury troubles have kept him to a maximum of 98 games played in any of his previous three seasons.

Robert's injury is just another reason most White Sox fans just want to hibernate until the Chicago Bears take to the field this autumn.

Luis Robert has become the centerpiece of the White Sox

Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the Chicago White Sox bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

With first baseman Jose Abreu gone to the Houston Astros and shortstop Tim Anderson pouting through the entirety of this season and likely to be dealt shortly, Robert has become the face of the White Sox.

The heavy-hitting Cuban is signed through 2025 on a six-year, $50 million contract. Chicago also owns a team option on Robert for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

