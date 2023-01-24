Chicago White Sox fans love the offense Eloy Jimenez brings. The defense? Not so much.

Jimenez, an outfielder who played designated hitter late last season after returning from surgery to fix a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee, wants to return to playing in the outfield next season. The 26-year-old said as much in an interview with MLB Network on Monday.

Eloy: "I'm really preparing myself right now to play more game in the outfield than DH."

While Jimenez may desire to return to fielding duties, the majority of people who sit in the stands watching him do not. When healthy, Jimenez brings a feared bat to the Chicago White Sox lineup. But his adventures in the outfield over four years on the south side of the Second City do not have fans clamoring for him to put on an outfielder's glove anytime soon – or ever again.

Jimenez came to the White Sox along with starting pitcher Dylan Cease in a 2017 trade with the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs for disappointing starter Jose Quintana. A heralded prospect, Jimenez hit 31 home runs in his debut for the Southsiders, finishing fourth in the 2019 Rookie of the Year voting.

However, in the three seasons since, he has struggled to remain healthy, playing in just 84 games with the White Sox in 2022. Many fans believe the physical toll on the hulking Dominican is to blame for his injury troubles.

Still a very young player, Jimenez is clearly not ready to become this generation's Nelson Cruz. Cruz, of similar physical build to Jimenez, has made a tremendous career out of being a "big bat" and nothing more. However, the much younger Jimenez, still feels he has much to offer than simply lumber.

His fans feel otherwise.

Despite the Cruz comparison, it makes sense that a young man doesn't want his future pegged to simply being a designated hitter simply for the effect on his market value in contract negotiations to come. At least one Chicago White Sox fan understands that sentiment.

I get why everyone is concerned about this, but it seems more like a 25 year old player who knows his value will be capped if he's labeled as a DH only. Outfielders make more money than DH's and he knows that.

Can Eloy Jimenez play outfield for the Chicago White Sox?

Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting a solo home run.

Eloy Jimenez's trouble in playing the field brings to mind another former Chicago White Sox slugger, Carlos Lee. Lee, like Jimenez, was a feared offensive presence who did not bear great defensive gifts. Eventually, after a five-year run with the White Sox, Lee moved on to other teams and carved out a 13-year career as designated hitter and first baseman.

Is Jimenez on the same track as Lee, or can he become a servicable major league outfielder in Chicago in the long run? What do you think?

