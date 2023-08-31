The Chicago White Sox are cleaning house. Over the past week, the team announced several high-profile firings of both their team president and GM.

It is not hard to see why. As one of the worst teams in MLB, the White Sox' 53-81 record places them fourth in the AL Central, sixteen games back of the lead. The team ranks 25th out of 30 teams in runs scored, and 26th when it comes to ERA.

On August 31, the Chicago White Sox announced that they would be tapping former player Chris Getz as their new GM. Getz, a former player with seven seasons of MLB experience, as well as two seasons in the Kansas City Royals front office, Getz has worked as the White Sox' assistant GM since 2021.

"OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox." - Chicago White Sox

Despite the familiarity, White Sox fans are not impressed with the news. Many took to Twitter to berade the team, sensing that the structural issues within the organization are far from fixed.

Gets appeared in 117 games for the Chicago White Sox between 2008 and 2009. Over that period of time, the second baseman hit .262/.323/.346 with 2 home runs and 32 RBIs. Getz spent the next four seasons in Kansas City before retiring as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014.

White Sox fans view Getz as part of the problem. Despite winning their division handily in 2021, things have all been downhill ever since. The team has compiled a 134-162 record since Opening Day 2021. With 22.5 games between them and the Texas Rangers, who hold on to the third and final spot in the AL Wild Card race, the season is already considered a wash by the majority of baseball fans in Chicago.

Chris Getz deserves a chance from Chicago White Sox fans

While the detracting fans are right to point out that Getz was heavily involved in the front office that left the state of baseball on the soutside in tatters, he is now the only shot they have at improvement.

Under Getz, the White Sox' farm team was ranked among the best in baseball. At least after the team made some big-time sell-offs this past deadline, such as sending Lucas Giolito to the Los Angeles Angels, at least Getz has a blank canvass to operate with.