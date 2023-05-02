When the Chicago White Sox came first in their division in 2021, it was the first time that the team finished atop the AL Central since 2008. Soon, fans began to believe in their team all over again.

Jerry Reinsdorf has owned the team since 1981, making him one of the longest-serving MLB owners. Under Reindorf, who also owns the NBA's Chicago Bulls, the White Sox have won six divisional titles as well as the 2005 World Series.

Lately, the Chicago White Sox have not been as hot. The team finished with a record of 81-81 last season. They also lost their veteran manager Tony La Russa to retirement and former MVP first baseman Jose Abreu in free agency this past offseason.

In a recent appearance at the Miliken Global Conference, Reinsdorf gave a speech contrasting his managerial approach to other owners. The 87-year-old reportedly said, "the fact that you finish second, third, or fourth it doesn’t mean you had a bad year," as well as indirectly questioning the intelligence of other managers.

Blake Schuster @Schustee



milkeninstitute.org/panel/14470/ga… Jerry Reinsdorf was in LA Monday speaking at a Milken Institute Global Conference panel called "Game Changers: The New Business of Sports" You can watch the whole thing here, but I'm gonna pull some quotes Sox(and Bulls) fans may be interested in 🧵 Jerry Reinsdorf was in LA Monday speaking at a Milken Institute Global Conference panel called "Game Changers: The New Business of Sports" You can watch the whole thing here, but I'm gonna pull some quotes Sox(and Bulls) fans may be interested in 🧵milkeninstitute.org/panel/14470/ga…

Chicago White Sox fans, who have seen their team spin their wheels in the dirt so far this season, were not impressed by the owner's remarks. Several called out Reinsdorf on Twitter.

Jeff @CoolJtj @Schustee Lol lets finish 3rd or 4th in division doesn’t mean we’re bad means that we had a possibly good season 🤡🤡🤡 @Schustee Lol lets finish 3rd or 4th in division doesn’t mean we’re bad means that we had a possibly good season 🤡🤡🤡

Joe Lamondi @jlamondi44 @Schustee “Game changers” yet has somehow remained steadfast to his same business plan for 40 years… might have brought in the wrong owner on that one… @Schustee “Game changers” yet has somehow remained steadfast to his same business plan for 40 years… might have brought in the wrong owner on that one…

The Chicago White Sox currently have a record of 9-21, placing them nine games behind the Minnesota Twins and in the bottom three of the American League. For White Sox fans, the season seems all but over.

Sb75 @SandorBogdan14 @Schustee It will be quite the success if the 2023 white Sox are playing meaningful games in sept. @Schustee It will be quite the success if the 2023 white Sox are playing meaningful games in sept.

Johnnyboy @Lightitup222 @Schustee @LaurenceWHolmes this needs to be addressed tomorrow because this has got Sox fans irate @Schustee @LaurenceWHolmes this needs to be addressed tomorrow because this has got Sox fans irate

Despite making his fortune in real estate, Jerry Reinsdorf is a tax attorney who used to work for the IRS. Over the years, he has been compared to other owners such as John Fisher of the Oakland Athletics for his apparent lack of involvement in the betterment of his team.

Chicago White Sox may not have another option

While calls to sell the team are getting louder and louder, it looks increasingly likely that Reinsdorf will never relinquish control of the club. After the Steinbrenners, who own the New York Yankees, Reinsdorf is the longest-standing MLB owner. While things have not been good for the Chicago White Sox, that has not been a reason for Reinsdorf to shop the team in the past, and it is unlikely that it will be now.

