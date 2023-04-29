The Chicago White Sox suffered their twentieth loss of the season and fans are displeased by their performance.

The White Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 loss at home. The game remained competitive for a long time until the ninth inning when White Sox batter Issac Paredes homered for the go-ahead run. He had three overall hits in the game that allowed his team to cross the line.

Starter Lucas Giolito was hit for eight hits in 6 2/3 innings but gave away only two runs. The point of concern, however, would be a major fielding error that led to the first run for the Rays.

Other positive elements include Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn homering for Chicago to keep at par with Tampa Bay early on in the game. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said:

“Mental mistakes against championship-caliber teams, You don’t win like that."

This was Chicago's ninth straight loss. Another loss would mean tying their franchise record for the most consecutive losses.

Looking at the team's performance, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions about their team's loss.

Also, I know it’s more of a futbol thing but at this rate The White Sox should be regulated or demoted to the minor leagues, next season especially if Reinsdorf doesn’t sell the team. @whitesox At this rate, the White Sox should fire Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn.Also, I know it’s more of a futbol thing but at this rate The White Sox should be regulated or demoted to the minor leagues, next season especially if Reinsdorf doesn’t sell the team. @whitesox At this rate, the White Sox should fire Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn. Also, I know it’s more of a futbol thing but at this rate The White Sox should be regulated or demoted to the minor leagues, next season especially if Reinsdorf doesn’t sell the team.

Eloy @EloyGarcia84 @whitesox 2 more games against the Rays, 2 more Ls coming up. @whitesox 2 more games against the Rays, 2 more Ls coming up. https://t.co/OaAdp2kxPW

Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol ejected again

Pedro Grifol was ejected for the second night in a row as he got into a heated argument with home plate umpire Marvin Hudson. Grifol seemed angered by Rays starter Zach Efflin hitting Luis Robert Jr. immediately after the homer by Vaughn.

Grifol, apart from his own anger issues, has a lot to resolve in the dugout for the Chicago White Sox as they languish in the bottom half of the league's standings.

