Last offseason, the Chicago White Sox cast off a geriatric manager in Tony La Russa, who was caught multiple times by television cameras nodding off in the dugout. They installed a younger manager more in tune with the modern game in Pedro Grifol.
Things were supposed to be different for the White Sox this season. The outfield was shuffled to make it less horrific defensively. The team did lose first baseman Jose Abreu via free agency to the Houston Astros. However, it was believed that the White Sox still possessed enough offense to be successful when paired with a good starting pitching staff.
Three-plus weeks into the regular season, all of those plans have been cast asunder. The Chicago White Sox wrapped up the weekend with a 7-15 record after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.
For the tortured White Sox fan base, there is more than enough blame to go around. When fans are not demanding owner Jerry Reinsdorf to sell the team, they are demanding that he fires general manager Rick Hahn.
However, as Chicago continues to sink to the bottom of the American League standings, it is the new manager that is finding himself more and more in the crosshairs of fan angst.
Grifol was hired by the Chicago White Sox to replace La Russa on Nov. 1st, 2022. The Astros had yet to conclude their season before the White Sox plucked Grifol from the Kansas City Royals.
The 53-year-old Grifol had been with the Royals organization since 2013. He was on the team's coaching staff when Kansas City won the 2015 World Series and was the Royals' bench coach from 2020-2022.
The American League Central was thought to be theirs for the taking before the 2023 season began. In many ways, it still is. The division-leading Minnesota Twins sport just a 12-10 record. For as awful as the Chicago White Sox played in April, they ended the weekend just five games out of first place.
However, with every loss, White Sox Nation becomes more certain that Grifol is not the man to lead Chicago on a surge to the top of the division.
On paper, the Chicago White Sox do not appear to be as bad a team as their current record reads. While team leader Tim Anderson is on the injured list, many of the team's sluggers are mired in slumps. Additionally, the pitching staff can't seem to keep balls from going over the outfield wall.
Chicago White Sox heading to Toronto on Monday
Matters don't get any easier on Grifol and the White Sox. The team travels to Canada to face the heavy-hitting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for a three-game series. The Blue Jays enter the series with a 13-9 record after taking two-of-three games in their weekend series at Yankee Stadium.