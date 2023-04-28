The Chicago White Sox have had a disappointing start to the 2023 MLB season and general manager Rick Hahn shoulders the blame for their predicament. The team made a 7-18 start to the season and fell to another defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener on Thursday.

Fans have been vocally displeased with the situation and there is something that needs to be given for things to improve.

The Chicago White Sox have lost their last eight games in a row. General manager Rick Hahn was appointed to his post in October 2012 and he has done a decent job at the helm.

He was voted the winner of the Sporting News Executive of the Year Award by a panel of his peers in the 2020 season for their first postseason appearance since 2008. However, things have not been the same since then with the White Sox constantly struggling in the MLB.

Hahn also took the opportunity to defend manager Pedro Grifol, who is in his first year with the team following Tony La Russa's departure at the end of last season.

The most disappointing area for the Chicago White Sox has been their offense, which has struggled without Tim Anderson in the lineup due to injury. As the losses continue to mount, attention will continue to focus on the front office.

Speaking to the media after their latest defeat, general manager Rick Hahn said, "Put it on me. That’s the job, it sure as heck isn’t on Pedro."

The Chicago White Sox need more than a return of injured players to get back on track

It is easy to point at the injured players and blame them for the Chicago White Sox's disappointing start to the MLB season, but that is not the case. While the likes of Tim Anderson (knee), Yoan Moncada (back), Liam Hendriks (cancer) and Garrett Chrochet (Tommy John surgery) are all on their way back from injury, their absence is not the only reason for their slow start.

The White Sox currently have the third-worst record in the AL, and solely returning from injuries might not be enough to turn the season around. The team's management and coaches need to ensure that the players are in the right mindset and work on building their belief that they can turn things around.

If the results continue to go against the White Sox, it seems only a matter of time till we a change in the front office.

