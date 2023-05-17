Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn believes the only way to prevent batters from prospectively "peeking" to find out what pitch is coming is to throw the next pitch right at them.

Lynn agreed with former White Sox catcher and current Foul Territory host A.J. Pierzynski's assertion that such things, what New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is accused of doing during a two-homer game at the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, must be dealt with by "on-field" justice.

"Well, if you’re giving it and the first-base or third-base coach can get it, it’s on you. No. Coaches and dugouts and things like that are out of it. Guy’s on base, see your grip from second, that’s on you. When players that are not on the field or coaches not playing the game get involved, I think that’s too much," Lance Lynn said on Foul Territory.

Judge hit two home runs to power his team to a 7-4 victory on Monday. The first of those came against Blue Jays' starter Alek Manoah. The second was against reliever Jay Jackson.

Toronto broadcasters Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez noticed Judge looking to the side, toward the Yankees' dugout, before his homer off Jackson. Martinez called the glances "really, really unusual" just before Judge smacked a 462-foot blast on a 3-2 count.

Judge defended his side-eye glances to reporters on Monday. He said he had warned teammates against "chirping" at the home plate umpire after manager Aaron Boone had been ejected while the Yankees were leading 6-0.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Tuesday that he has asked the MLB to look into whether Aaron Judge may have been cheating during his eighth-inning home run.

Schneider said he asked the league to examine why New York base coaches were positioned so far out of their designated boxes along the first and third base paths. The thought is that the coaches were near enough to the first and third basemen to hear the PitchCom system and then relay the pitch information to Judge.

Lance Lynn struggling in 2023 with Chicago White Sox

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn #33 of the Chicago White Sox pitches

Lance Lynn has been having a difficult season with the White Sox. He is just 2-5 with a 6.66 ERA. That is more than three runs higher than his career ERA of 3.61. The 36-year-old hurler is with the fifth team of his 12-season MLB career.

