Pitcher Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox recently spoke with Jomboy Media about a humorous experience he had with a fan at a game at Yankee Stadium.

Hendriks talked about his clean-shaven appearance as a teen as part of a series where MLB players attempt to identify their teammates as children. He received a call from a confident fan who praised his clean-shaven appearance and advised him to sign with the Yankees.

Hendriks joked in response that his wife Kristi has a strong dislike of him being clean-shaven.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Some guy yelled at me when we were at Yankee Stadium last month, he was like, ‘We already know you look good without a beard.’ I’m like, ‘Do you? Talk to my wife ’cause she disagrees with you vehemently'

The humorous exchange emphasizes the value of receiving consent from your spouse before making decisions, even ones that may seem unimportant, like your choice of facial hair. Hendriks' adherence to his wife's preferences gives his on-field persona a personal touch.

A brief look Liam Hendriks' wife Kristi's influence on the community

Liam Hendriks and wife kristi

Liam Hendriks, the star pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, took the stage at the 2023 ESPYs to accept the prestigious Jimmy V Award in a heartfelt and emotional moment.

Rather than basking in the applause, he humbly redirected the attention to his wife, Kristi, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support throughout their journey.

Kristi's influence on the community extends far beyond her appearances with Liam in media campaigns to increase awareness of adolescent and young adult cancer, which is why White Sox fans were already familiar with her.

Many people's lives have been significantly improved by her charitable efforts. Her project, the South Slydah Society, is a shining illustration of her commitment to enacting constructive change.

Kristi and her team have generously delivered over 1,400 meals from neighborhood, minority-owned restaurants to frontline workers in the Chicago area through this program.

This deed of kindness and generosity is a prime example of the strength of grassroots initiatives to support both companies and those on the front lines, especially in trying times.

Further evidence of Kristi's ardent support for the LGBTQ+ community can be seen in her participation in the White Sox's annual Pride Night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Utilizing the platform she and Liam share, Kristi actively advocates for equality and inclusivity, fostering a more welcoming and accepting environment in the sports industry.