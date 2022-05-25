Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz is frustrated with Josh Donaldson's one-game suspension, believes New York Yankees slugger's comments warrant harsher punishment

Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz is upset about New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson receiving only a one-game suspension after comments he made about White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via



Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson made a "disrespectful comment" referring to him as "Jackie [Robinson]" and agreed with manager Tony La Russa that it was racist.(via @NBCSWhiteSox Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson made a "disrespectful comment" referring to him as "Jackie [Robinson]" and agreed with manager Tony La Russa that it was racist.(via @NBCSWhiteSox) https://t.co/7BoRQnFXlb

"Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson made a "disrespectful comment" referring to him as "Jackie [Robinson]" and agreed with manager Tony La Russa that it was racist." - @ Bleacher Report

Before the Yankees vs. White Sox game on May 21, Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson mockingly called Tim Anderson "Jackie," referring to Jackie Robinson. Anderson is African American, and he, along with other players and coaches from both the White Sox and Yankees, see the comments as disrespectful, uncessessary, and racist.

Ethan Katz, along with other White Sox members are not happy with the outcome

Division Series - Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game One

According to a since-deleted Tweet from Ethan Katz, he was very frustrated with just the one game suspension for Josh Donaldson. He says that the comment, along with the altercation with Donaldson and Anderson at third base the last time the two teams played each other, justified more than a one-game suspension.

Other Chicago White Sox players have also spoken up regarding the incident between the two players. White Sox reliever Joe Kelly talks about how he got an eight-game suspension for making a face at Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, but Donaldson only got one game after mocking Jackie Robinson and Tim Anderson. According to the New York Times, White Sox manager Tony LaRussa called the statement "a racist comment," and White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal said, "It’s just unacceptable. I just thought it was a low blow, and I want to make sure I’ve got my team’s back. There’s no way that you’re allowed to say something like that."

Following boos from Yankee fans, in the eighth inning, Tim Anderson belted a home run to right field, putting the White Sox up 5-0. In the video, Anderson is seen putting his finger to his lips and shushing the crowd after hitting the home run.

Members of the Chicago White Sox organization, including Ethan Katz, are calling for Josh Donaldson to receive a larger punishment. However, Donaldson is currently appealing the suspension, as he beleives that he did nothing wrong, and the comment was out of good nature.

Only time will tell for what is going to happen to Josh Donaldson. The MLB should come out with their decision quickly.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt