Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Burger has been making waves in the baseball world with his exceptional hitting performances. The team's best hitter has attributed his recent success to an unlikely source: his wife.

On a fateful Saturday, Burger's wife, Ashlyn, took it upon herself to help her husband improve his batting stance. According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Burger said that his wife played a pivotal role in fixing his swing.

She drew a comprehensive diagram, outlining the necessary adjustments needed to refine his technique.

"She drew a whole diagram and everything, She was really proud of it, so I have to give her credit,” said Burge.

Her efforts bore fruit, as Burger's performance on the field drastically improved following the changes he made based on his wife's insightful input.

The most effective solutions can come from unexpected sources, including the loving encouragement of a spouse, as Burger found out. Burger is not only grateful for her support but also reckons her insight has had a positive impact on his game.

A look into Jake Burger and his wife Ashlyn Burger's relationship

Jake Burger not only dominates on the baseball field but also leads a fulfilling personal life. His wife, Ashlyn, has been his rock, providing unwavering support and love throughout his journey. The couple's relationship is a testament to their strong bond and shared dreams.

Ashlyn, a successful entrepreneur, has made a name for herself in the business world. She's the founder of Archive Homes, a real estate company that has garnered praise for its innovative approach.

Additionally, she serves as the CEO of Goldfinger Technology Corp., showcasing her prowess as a business leader. Despite her own thriving career, Ashlyn makes it a priority to be there for her husband on his match days. She can often be seen in the stands, cheering him on with immense pride.

Their love and support for each other are evident, and their marriage, which began in July 2022, has been nothing short of blissful. Apart from their professional and personal accomplishments, Jake and Ashlyn recently embarked on a new adventure together: parenthood.

They welcomed their son, Brook Burger, into the world, solidifying their happiness as a family.

