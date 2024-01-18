Chicago White Sox in 'serious' talks around building a new stadium, per report 

In a surprising turn of events, the Chicago White Sox are reportedly in serious negotiations with developer Related Midwest about the potential construction of a new ballpark. The proposed site for this baseball-only stadium is located in the South Loop area, specifically on the parcel of land known as "The 78" at the intersection of Clark Stree and Roosevelt Road. While the talks are ongoing, sources close to the matter have chosen to remain anonymous.

Expand Tweet

The current home of the White Sox, Guaranteed Rate Field, is owned and financed by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority. However, as of now, the authority has not been involved in these discussions. If the plans for a new stadium move forward, it is likely that the stadium authority will play a crucial role, especially if public funding is required for the project.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The potential move comes as Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf acknowledged last summer that he was exploring the possibility of leaving Guaranteed Rate Field when the team’s lease expires after the 2029 season.

The South Loop site at Roosevelt Road and Clark Street, owned by Related Midwest, is considered one of Chicago’s largest undeveloped parcels, coveting 62 acres.

The Chicago White Sox’s new stadium could be racing against other developments for the parcel

The site holds strategic importance due to its prime location. While it has been on the radar for various developments over the years, it has remained largely undeveloped. The current discussions regarding a new White Sox stadium add a layer of complexity, as the parcel is also being considered for the University of Illinois Tech Research Center.

While the desired parcel has been on the radar for various developments over the years, it has remained largely undeveloped.

If the White Sox were to relocate within Chicago, the South Loop location would be seen as strategically advantageous. The area offers mass transit access, including the nearby Roosevelt station serving the CTA’s Red, Green, and Orange lines. Additionally, the proximity to the Chicago River opens up the possibility of a water taxi service for game-day crowds.

While these discussions are in the early stages, the potential move to "The 78" presents an intriguing possibility for the White Sox, offering a well-situated urban core location. The negotiations will likely continue, involving various stakeholders, as the team explores options to enhance its competitiveness and secure a long-term home in the city.

The outcome of these talks will be closely watched by White Sox fans and Chicago residents alike, eager to see the future home of the city’s beloved MLB team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.