Chris Bassitt contract: Breaking down the former All-Star's 3-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have made their biggest offseason move yet, acquiring former All-Star pitcher Chris Bassitt from the New York Mets. The Blue Jays will hope to expand their pitching capabilities with the acquisition.

It was announced on Dec. 13 that Bassitt would be making the move to MLB's only Canadian team next season. The Jays are the fourth team of the 33-year-old Bassitt's career.

Chris Bassitt was drafted by the Chicago White Sox and began playing for the team in 2014. He made the move to the Oakland Athletics a year later. It was a rough start in the MLB for Bassitt, who went 2-11 with an ERA of 4.55 in his first three seasons in the MLB.

It wasn't until he made a career-high 25 starts during the 2019 season that fans began to see what the former University of Akron pitcher could really do. Bassit went 10-5 in 2019, with an ERA of 3.81.

During the shortened 2020 season, Bassitt was selected for the All-Star game for the first time in his career. Other teams finally began to take notice and see him as a dominant MLB starter.

Bassitt was traded to the New York Mets in March 2022. He was later signed to a $8.65 million contract for 2022, which included a buy-out option for 2023. Bassitt opted out of his contract for 2023, making him a free agent.

On Dec. 13, the Toronto Blue Jays signed Chris Bassitt to a three-year deal that will see the right-hander make $63 million during that time. The Toronto Blue Jays now have a strong rotation that consists of stars like Alek Manoah, Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman.

His future teammate Kevin Gausman, who had one of the best seasons of his career for the Jays last season, expressed his excitement to work with Bassit in a tweet.

Blue Jays will need Chris Bassitt's strong pitching to survive in the AL East

The Toronto Blue Jays have their work cut out for them. In a division with strong hitting and teams who can punish you, they will need the best pitching they can get. With Bassitt, the team adds experience and skill that will bode well for them in 2023.

