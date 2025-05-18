Chris Taylor Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for former All-Star after being DFA'd by the Dodgers

In a shock move, the Los Angeles Dodgers have designated utility star Chris Taylor for assignment. The move came as a surprise as Taylor has been a part of the team for close to a decade. It has been a rough season for the former All-Star as he's just talled seven hits and two RBIs in 35 at-bats.

Taylor was traded to the Dodgers on June 19, 2016 in a deal that involved Zach Lee going to the Mariners. Since his arrival in Hollywood, the 34-year-old has compiled a decent resume consisting of an NLCS MVP award in 2017, an All-Star selection in 2021, and two World Series titles in 2020 and 2024.

With Chris Taylor being designated for assignment, a team contending for the postseason who needs the presence of a playoff veteran will certainly be beneficial for both parties.

Three best landing spots for Chris Taylor

#3 New York Yankees

Although the squad is still spoiled for choices, a platoon bat who can be deployed in several parts of the field would be ideal for the current AL pennant holders. Taylor has been deployed in all field positions throughout his MLB career except for first baseman and catcher.

With the squad being marginally short in the corner outfield roles and an veteran when it comes to postseason baseball, Chris Taylor would certainly be an ideal fit for the Yankees.

#2 Minnesota Twins

At the time of writing, the Minnesota Twins are currently embrolied in an AL Central battle against the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, and Kansas City Royals. With the Tigers boasting a 30-16 record, the Twins, Guardians and Royals, are just within 1.5 games of each other for the second spot in the division.

Just a few days ago, team stars Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton were placed on the concussion protocol after a collision in the outfield. Knowing the laundry list of injuries that the two has compiled over the years, a steady back up like Chris Taylor might just be what the Twins need for a playoff push.

#1 Boston Red Sox

A move to the Red Sox would reunite Taylor with his former Dodger teammate Walker Buehler. Boston is currently flailing in second place of their division and injuries to Trison Casas, Masataka Yoshida, and Romy Gonzalez have certainly tied the hands of skipper Alex Cora.

Currently, the team only has two active first basemen, two third basemen, and five rotating outfielders. If two of the listed players go down with an injury, it would be certainly calamitous for the squad that aim to make a postseason run this year.

