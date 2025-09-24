Chris Taylor's wife Mary soaks in sea breeze and seafood delights on stunning beach getaway

Los Angeles Angels star Chris Taylor’s wife, Mary, has jetted off to an island, embracing sun, sand and the best seafood. She shared relaxing views during a serene beach escape.
On Tuesday, Mary dropped several Instagram stories, including one where she captures the beautiful beachfront setting, complete with swaying palms, turquoise waters and soft sand. She captioned:
"Home for the day."
One post featured a vibrant poke bowl, piled high with fresh ahi tuna over rice. She captioned it "duh." As the day continued, Mary gave her tongue another taste of a different delicacy. She captured a photo of a plate lunch of rice, pasta salad, and baked salmon topped with furikake and sesame seeds. She wrote, "Yes," suggesting she enjoyed this seafood too.
Chris Taylor's wife Mary teases familiar MLB star who played for Mariners, Dodgers and Angels
On Tuesday, Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, also played, "Guess the Player" game, where an unknown MLB star needs to be identified who have played for the Seattle Mariners, LA Dodgers and Angels. Mary wrote:
"Looks familiar," that's because the person fulfilling this criteria is her own husband.
Chris Taylor was selected in the fifth round (161st selection) by the Mariners in the 2012 MLB draft. After being invited to spring training in 2014, Taylor finally made his MLB debut on June 24, 2014, as he replaced injured Willie Bloomquist. In his debut game, he recorded his first major league hit against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wei-Yin Chen.
Before being traded to the Dodgers in June 2016 for Zach Lee, Taylor wraps his career with the Mariners, hitting .240 with 56 hits, 10 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 86 games.
Taylor's best time came with the Dodgers, where he became a two-time World Series champion. He stayed with the franchise for almost a decade and also earned an All-Star selection in 2021. In 1,001 games for the Dodgers in his career, he batted .250 with 790 hits, 108 homers, 423 RBIs and 480 runs scored.
After hitting for just .200 in 35 plate appearances, the Dodgers released him in May, following which he signed with the LA Angels.