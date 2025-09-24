Chris Taylor's wife Mary soaks in sea breeze and seafood delights on stunning beach getaway

Los Angeles Angels star Chris Taylor’s wife, Mary, has jetted off to an island, embracing sun, sand and the best seafood. She shared relaxing views during a serene beach escape.

Ad

On Tuesday, Mary dropped several Instagram stories, including one where she captures the beautiful beachfront setting, complete with swaying palms, turquoise waters and soft sand. She captioned:

"Home for the day."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One post featured a vibrant poke bowl, piled high with fresh ahi tuna over rice. She captioned it "duh." As the day continued, Mary gave her tongue another taste of a different delicacy. She captured a photo of a plate lunch of rice, pasta salad, and baked salmon topped with furikake and sesame seeds. She wrote, "Yes," suggesting she enjoyed this seafood too.

Ad

Trending

Mary's Instagram story

Chris Taylor's wife Mary teases familiar MLB star who played for Mariners, Dodgers and Angels

On Tuesday, Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, also played, "Guess the Player" game, where an unknown MLB star needs to be identified who have played for the Seattle Mariners, LA Dodgers and Angels. Mary wrote:

Ad

"Looks familiar," that's because the person fulfilling this criteria is her own husband.

Mary's Instagram story

Chris Taylor was selected in the fifth round (161st selection) by the Mariners in the 2012 MLB draft. After being invited to spring training in 2014, Taylor finally made his MLB debut on June 24, 2014, as he replaced injured Willie Bloomquist. In his debut game, he recorded his first major league hit against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wei-Yin Chen.

Ad

Before being traded to the Dodgers in June 2016 for Zach Lee, Taylor wraps his career with the Mariners, hitting .240 with 56 hits, 10 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 86 games.

Taylor's best time came with the Dodgers, where he became a two-time World Series champion. He stayed with the franchise for almost a decade and also earned an All-Star selection in 2021. In 1,001 games for the Dodgers in his career, he batted .250 with 790 hits, 108 homers, 423 RBIs and 480 runs scored.

After hitting for just .200 in 35 plate appearances, the Dodgers released him in May, following which he signed with the LA Angels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More