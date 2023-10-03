In the midst of the intensity of playoff baseball, a somber note permeates the air as the Lowe brothers, Josh and Nathaniel, face a personal challenge that transcends the diamond. Their mother, Wendy Lowe, is waging a brave battle against cancer. She is currently undergoing the rigors of chemotherapy and is unable to attend the crucial AL wild-card series featuring her sons.

Expand Tweet

The empathetic gesture from Chris Young, the Rangers' general manager, adds a poignant layer to this familial struggle. Having experienced the pain of losing his father around this time eight years ago, Young understands the delicate balance between personal hardship and professional commitment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Young expressed his genuine sympathy, recognizing the emotional toll of playing a game while bearing the weight of a sick family member in one’s thoughts.

"I know how hard it is to play a game and consistently thinking about a family member. Certainly our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowe family." - Chris Young.

Have the Lowe brothers ever played against each other?

For the Lowe brothers and the Rangers and Rays organizations, who once shared a field in June, this playoff encounter is bittersweet. It’s a poignant reminder that life‘s challenges extend beyond the bright lights of the ballpark. Their journey to these MLB playoffs is marked by personal sacrifices and resilience, epitomizing the intertwining of sports and the human experience.

The Lowe brothers once shared a field in June. However, they have never shared one during October baseball.

"For Josh and Nate, I can empathize with how hard this is for them [...] You’ve worked your whole life to be on this stage, and meanwhile you’re suffering at home." - Young added.

As the Lowe brothers bravely open up about their mother’s condition, their decision to share the news publicly is met with a collective outpouring of support.

The power of prayers and positive energy now converges with the cheers of the crowd, creating a unique atmosphere where the personal and professional intersect, reminding us that even in the pursuit of victory, compassion and understanding can’t be left behind.