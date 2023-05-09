Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is now a U.S. citizen and his joy was celebrated by his teammate Christian Walker. Walker wore American flag glasses and necklaces to his postgame interview to celebrate Gurriel Jr.’s U.S. citizenship.

"Big shoutout to my man Gurriel Jr. for becoming a citizen today. These stars and stripes are for him. Honestly, I just saw him for the first time like an hour ago. He's in super pumped form, seems excited. It's a big day for him for sure," said Walker.

Watch:

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Christian Walker wore American flag glasses and necklaces to his postgame interview to celebrate his teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who became a US citizen today 🥹 Christian Walker wore American flag glasses and necklaces to his postgame interview to celebrate his teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who became a US citizen today 🥹 https://t.co/eXf65ZeCdk

Of Gurriel Jr. becoming a U.S. citizen, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said:

"It's a pretty amazing accomplishment for him. Certainly proud of him. We excused him from all the pregame activity to take care of that today."

In 2016, Gurriel and his older brother Yuli fled Cuba for the United States. Since moving to the US, both players have had prosperous MLB careers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. & Christian Walker are star D-backs players

Prior to being traded in the offseason to the D-backs, Lourdes Gurriel spent his first five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has adapted nicely to his new team, batting.310 in 30 games with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins

Christian Walker had a breakthrough year for the Diamondbacks in 2019, hitting a career-high 29 home runs and bringing in 73 runs (RBIs). He significantly increased the team's power and run production.

