After the Arizona Diamondbacks booked their place in the 2023 World Series, slugger Christian Walker was full of praise for rookie star Gabriel Moreno. The young catcher has been a revelation for the Diamondbacks this season, becoming one of their central players in their run into the deep end of the postseason.

Moreno put in an impressive shift in the final game of the NLCS against the Phillies and earned high praise from his veteran teammate. Walker said,

"I feel like Gabi has been taking me under his wing recently."

He added,

"You see him in between the lines. He's a gamer. When you need him to execute something, there's no question he's the guy you want in there. Offensively, defensively, he's been lights out for us."

It is no wonder that Walker holds rookie teammate Gabriel Moreno in such high regard. Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the season, Moreno has slowly made his way into the team over the course of the year and now finds himself gearing up for the World Series.

He has been impressive over the postseason and put in some valuable contributions in the NLCS against the Phillies.

Moreno's highlight of Game 7 was a go-ahead single in the fifth off Jeff Hoffman to get his team on the front foot for the remainder of the night. While Moreno's meteoric rise has made several headlines, Walker echoed the sentiments of the entire baseball world after the series.

Christian Walker's praise well-deserved as Gabriel Moreno sets postseason record

While the Arizona Diamondbacks have powered their way into the 2023 World Series, several players have exceeded expectations. One of the most deserving among them has been Gabriel Moreno, who just became the youngest catcher in MLB history with three home runs and 8 RBIs in a single postseason. It is no wonder the veteran slugger Christian Walker had huge respect for the youngster's maturity and excellent form in the aftermath of the NLCS.