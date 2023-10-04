Catcher Christian Walker was all praise for veteran infielder Evan Longoria after an impressive performance versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Longoria is one of the few veterans and an experienced head among a young Diamondbacks team.

The Diamondbacks trailed early versus the Brewers but were able to fight back and keep themselves in the game. Despite going down 3-0 in the second, the Diamondbacks fought back and tied the game up in the third. They got another run in the fourth and two in the ninth.

Per a recent article in ClutchPoints, catcher Christian Walker spoke about Longoria's contribution and his value to this team:

"The guy just continues to rise to the occasion when we need him."

Longoria had a big night against the Brewers and made some critical defensive plays to ensure the Diamondbacks remained in control.

"Two plays from Evan Longoria's ridiculous Game 1 at third base"

The 37-year-old was sharp in the field and made sure to lead by example in the Diamondbacks' first playoff game of the season.

On the night, he finished with one hit in four attempts at the plate, but was sound defensively.

Evan Longoria ranks fifth in the Arizona Diamondbacks roster in home runs

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria throws to first base againwst the Houston Astros in Phoenix

During his 16-year stretch in the majors, Longoria has established himself as one of the most consistent hitters in the league.

"Evan Longoria, are you kidding?"

He is a four-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger Award winner and was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2008. He also has three Gold Glove Awards to his name.

Longoria had successful stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants before his move to Arizona.

This season, Longoria has a .223/.295/.422 slash line and has recorded 11 home runs (fifth in the team) and 28 RBIs over 74 games.

While his numbers have not been outstanding, Longoria's presence in the dugout cannot be underestimated. He remains one of the team's most experienced players and is a leader on and off the field for the young players.