Christian Walker makes feelings known on early struggles with Astros

Christian Walker is the starting first baseman for the Houston Astros, but his time in the American League has not gone well. Walker has gotten off to a very slow start at the plate, and his frustration can be seen with each failed opportunity.

In a story written by Chandler Rome of "The Athletic," Christian Walker discussed the slow start to his season, and how it's impacting the team. The Major League Baseball season is long, but Walker is clearly wanting to get things turned around quickly.

“What I’ve been doing at the plate lately is not good enough,” Walker said. “I understand it’s part of the game. I don’t want to run from failure — it’s inevitable. And if this stretch was happening in August, and I was right around mid-(.200 batting average), it’s a different vibe, for sure.

"But, new team, new organization. I expect a lot out of myself, and I want to come in and help this team win, help the offense immediately.”

Walker signed with the Houston Astros as a free agent this offseason after a great career with the Arizona Diamonbacks. The All-Star still believes in himself, and believes that things will ultimately turn around again.

“It’s just a matter of hanging in there, weathering the storm,” Walker said. “The timing of it is the most annoying part for me. We all have tough months. Everybody has a really, really good month. Everybody has a really, really bad month. Usually, both of those don’t make or break the season.”

Christian Walker opens up about decision to sign with Astros

Christian Walker had a number of suitors in free agency, but ultimately chose to sign with the Astros in the American League. Shortly after making that decision, Walker gave his reasons for signing with Houston to Kevin Eschenfelder of Space City Home Network.

"When I think about showing up to a ballpark everyday and being excited to step on the field and play in front of a group of fans, this is the epitome of that," he said.

"The winning culture and expectation—everything about it is really exciting," Walker added. "It's exactly what I've been looking for. Another trip to the World Series is what keeps me motivated. It feels like it's attainable."

Walker is hitting just .154 through his first 18 games this season, and he will have to pick it up if the Astros are going to make another World Series run.

