"Christian Yelich greater than Aaron Judge" - Brewers fans rally behind ex-MVP after monstrous 465-feet home run 

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich struck his third home run of the season on Wednesday, a huge 465-foot two-run shot that ended in the center field lawn of Coors Field.

The former MVP sent the 92 mph splitter from Colorado Rockies' Seth Halvorsen to the stands to cap off his 2-for-5 with a stolen base performance Wednesday night. Yelich's Wednesday night outing was in stark contrast to his 2025 season, in which he's hitting only .171.

Brewers fans will be hoping the mammoth hit unlocks Yelich's potential.

Seeing this monstrous home run, one fan compared the Brewers star with New York Yankee captain Aaron Judge:

"Yelich > Judge and I’ll die alone on that hill," one fan commented.

One fan was left in awe of the distance the home run ball covered, drawing comparison with Brice Turang's 444 ft. home run:

"Holy pow I thought Turang Mortar round of 444 was long," another fan wrote.

Others were in awe seeing Yelich crushing the ball long:

"DONT LET THE MVP GET HOT," one fan added.

"What looks so effortless is truly so powerful. Hopefully he can stay healthy this year, such a fun player to watch," one fan posted.

"When he’s right, that bat’s right. Love this dude’s grinder mentality man," another fan wrote.

Christian Yelich & Co. powers Brewers to 17-2 win over Rockies

When at Coors Field, fans can expect a home run on every loose ball thrown in center. The Rockies threw plenty and thus faced the wrath of the Brewers' offense, which compiled 17 runs on the day while only giving up two.

Brewers' young sensation Jackson Chourio was the biggest name on the night as he contributed five RBIs, including a fifth-inning three-run home run to left center field. In both of the Brewers' five-run innings in the third and fifth innings, Chourio played a huge role.

Another home run hitter on the night was catcher William Contreras, who hit one into the stands in the third inning for two runs.

Meanwhile, for the Rockies, Ryan McMahon homered in center field in the third inning.

With the win, the Brewers improved to 7-5 and 2-3 on the road while the Rockies dropped to 2-9 and 1-4 at home. The series continues tomorrow with Game 3, where the Rockies will try to salvage some pride and try to not get swept.

